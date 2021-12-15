ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Space Station Crew Debrief: Expeditions 61 & 62

Cover picture for the articleRelive the journey of Expeditions 61/62 with the mission’s astronauts in this video. Watch the video to hear from Luca Parmitano, Expedition 61 commander and Expedition 60 flight engineer;...

SpaceRef

NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 15 December, 2021 - Human Muscular and Circulatory Systems and Botany Research

Wednesday's research schedule aboard the International Space Station highlighted the human muscular and circulatory systems as well as botany. The Expedition 66 crew also continued its space physics studies while working on docked Russian spacecraft. The lack of gravity affects the human body and station crew members exercise about two...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

The space station’s window on the world looks huge in this photo

Perhaps the most famous part of the International Space Station (ISS) is the Cupola, a seven-window observatory module offering panoramic views of Earth and space. Many ISS astronauts like to spend their free time there, gazing dreamily out of the windows while capturing photos showcasing the beauty of our planet.
ASTRONOMY
spartanburg.com

Clemson-led Cotton Genome Study Bound for International Space Station

Clemson researcher Chris Saski admits sending the university’s iconic Tiger Paw to space aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is, quite literally, “an out-of-this-world experience.”. But it’s the potential for the experiments in the flight hardware to which the Paw is attached that truly excites him. Saski’s cotton...
INDUSTRY
Luca Parmitano
Jessica Meir
Space.com

China launches new Tianlian data relay satellite for space station in 50th orbital launch of 2021

China's 50th orbital launch of 2021 sent a new data relay satellite into orbit on Monday (Dec. 13) to support the country's space station and crewed missions. A Long March 3B rocket lifted off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China at (1609 GMT, or 12:09 a.m. local time Dec. 14), successfully sending the Tianlian 2 (02) satellite into an orbit which will see it later arrive in a fixed position over the Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

UberEats Delivers Food To Astronauts in International Space Station

UberEats has completed the first food delivery order to space. Canned food was delivered to the International Space Station on December 11th, at around 9:40 a.m. ET. Yusaka Maeawa, a Japanese entrepreneur, traveled to the space station in the early morning of December 11th. He struck a deal with the delivery company and brought UberEats food with him. The meals included boiled mackerel in miso, beef bowl cooked in sweet sauce, and simmered chicken with bamboo shoots and braised pork.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bonnersferryherald.com

NASA sends U of I student research to International Space Station

Vandal innovation is headed to the International Space Station (ISS). One of five selected through NASA’s Student Payload Opportunity With Citizen Science (SPOCS) nationwide competition, a team of University of Idaho College of Engineering students will travel to Kennedy Space Center to witness the Dec. 21 SpaceX launch that will send their research to the ISS.
MOSCOW, ID
wvlt.tv

International Space Station visible above Knoxville Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The International Space Station will be visible as it passes over Knoxville Wednesday evening. According to NASA’s website, those interested in seeing the flyover will be able to see the station around 6:17 p.m. for seven minutes. The station will be visible from 10 degrees above Northwest to 10 degrees above Southeast, the website said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
#Expedition 61#Expedition 62#Expedition 59#Jsc
investing.com

Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off to International Space Station

BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan (Reuters) - Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa blasted off to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday in his first space flight, a voyage he sees as a dry-run for his planned trip around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX in 2023. A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying the 46-year-old...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Next Web

Why can’t we just put a space station on the Moon already?

Curious Kids is a series by The Conversation that gives children the chance to have their questions about the world answered by experts. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to [email protected] and make sure you include the asker’s first name, age and town or city. We won’t be able to answer every question, but we’ll do our very best.
ASTRONOMY
celebrityaccess.com

MSGE To Test The Sphere’s Camera System On The International Space Station

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will be taking its custom camera systems, designed for the state-of-the-art MSG Sphere venue to high orbit. According to MSGE, the company has received a research award from the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS) to leverage high profile science assets such as the International Space Station (ISS) and U.S. National Laboratory (National Lab) to develop and test the ultra-high resolution camera system.
TECHNOLOGY
parabolicarc.com

Preparations Continue at Baikonur for Japanese Billionaire’s Launch to International Space Station

BAIKONUR COSMODROME, Kazakhstan (Roscosmos PR) — Baikonur Cosmodrome continues preparations for launching the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Soyuz MS-20 crewed spacecraft. On the previous day, the Soyuz-2.1a/Soyuz MS-20 rocket was rolled out to the Site 31 launchpad (‘Vostok’), after which Roscosmos specialists conducted work on the L-3 day schedule, no issues were revealed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Watch a space tourist answer the most common ISS question from earthlings

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy revealed last year that the most common question people ask him is: “How do you go to the bathroom in space?”. A number of astronauts have posted videos on YouTube demonstrating the process, but in recent days, this most delicate of questions was tackled for the first time by a space tourist.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Playmobil sends ESA astronauts on 'Mars Expedition' with new toy set

Two European Space Agency (ESA) astronauts are set to begin exploring Mars after they land on toy store shelves later this week. Playmobil, in cooperation with ESA, is set to release its "Mars Expedition" playset in Europe and the United Kingdom on Friday (Dec. 17). The co-branded toy includes everything that children ages 6 to 12 need to stage their own imaginary mission on the Red Planet, including two Playmobil ESA astronauts, an ESA-branded Mars rover with working light and sounds, a Mars trike, a drilling station and an ESA research laboratory.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

ISS space tourist captures breathtaking time lapse of an orbit around Earth

Japanese billionaire entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa is so obsessed with space, he put down money to fly around the moon on a future SpaceX Starship mission. But he didn't want to wait to get to space, so he caught a ride on a Russian Soyuz mission and is now a space tourist on the International Space Station. The views are astounding.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

NASA has found evidence of life’s building blocks on Mars

Perseverance, NASA’s Mars rover, has found evidence of organic chemicals, life’s building blocks, on the planet. The team behind the rover announced the discovery on Wednesday. It’s not quite the proof of life that many have been hoping for, but it’s definitely an intriguing find. NASA just found evidence of organic chemicals on Mars Perseverance discovered the carbon-containing organic chemicals in rocks on the surface of the Red Planet. It found the chemicals in the rocks near the Jezero Crater. The rover did a preliminary analysis of the rocks and discovered the compounds that they contain. However, Perseverance is also sending a...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Mars helicopter Ingenuity reaches remarkable milestone in its mission

The little Mars helicopter Ingenuity has reached an impressive milestone, hitting a total of 30 minutes spent in the air above the red planet. Ingenuity hit this milestone during its 17th flight. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) reports that over its mission so far the helicopter has traveled a total distance of 2.2 miles (3,592 meters), “flying as high as 40 feet (12 meters) and as fast as 10 mph (5 meters per second).”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Shropshire Star

SpaceX rocket launches dozens of internet satellites into orbit

There were 52 Starlink internet satellites on board. A SpaceX rocket carried 52 Starlink internet satellites into orbit from California early on Saturday. The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 4:41am and passed over the Pacific. The Falcon’s first stage returned and landed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

