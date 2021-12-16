ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Fort Benning Trainees reunited with loved ones on Holiday Leave

By Kenzie Beach
counton2.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – More than 12,000 trainees departed Fort Benning’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, as they set out on holiday leave. Some of these soldiers in training have been on post for almost six months but as the clock struck midnight and the gates opened, soldiers were reunited with...

www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Killeen: Holiday Remembrance honors loved ones lost in 2021

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - While the holiday season is a wonderful time to be with family, it can also be extremely difficult for those who recently lost a loved one. That’s why Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen gave a touching tribute to those families Sunday evening with a holiday remembrance.
KILLEEN, TX
inmaricopa.com

Helping senior loved ones enjoy the holidays

With the holidays right around the corner, it’s an ideal time to start planning for the festivities. Enjoying the holiday cheer will help maintain a positive mindset, which, in turn, helps one stay healthier. Keeping one’s body, mind, and spirit in top shape is a priority for a happy life. The holidays are an emotional time that is usually associated with family, from the time we’re kids anticipating all the colorfully wrapped presents we’re going to get to our adult lives, making the magic happen for our own kids. For some seniors who have lost a spouse or close friend or may not live close to their families, however, the holidays can seem to point a magnifying glass at the sadness and isolation they are experiencing. If you feel a loved one is experiencing sadness or depression around this time of year, try some of these steps:
MARICOPA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Wrbl
ourquadcities.com

Communities ready for holiday festivities in-person and with loved ones this year

Last year, the holiday season saw a substantial spike in COVID-19 cases — forcing many to contain their Christmas cheer, celebrating alone or with family via Zoom. Many missed the personable, community-centric events typically associated with the holidays. “Nothing happened last year because of the COVID, but everything seems to...
LE CLAIRE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
ccenterdispatch.com

5 tips for helping a loved one in recovery over the holidays

(BPT) - Holidays can be joyful, fun-filled celebrations — and they can also be full of pitfalls and setbacks for anyone in recovery from drug or alcohol misuse. While families gather for festivities, those struggling with these issues may find themselves in situations where emotional triggers make staying on the road to sobriety difficult.
HEALTH
osidenews.com

Reuniting With Older Loved Ones This Holiday Season? Give Seniors in Your Neighborhood Lifesaving Social Connections

After nearly two years of physical distancing, many families are finally able to reunite safely with their loved ones this winter. I work with hundreds of seniors in San Diego each week, and it brings me so much joy to see their gratitude and anticipation for a holiday season where they can finally see their children, grandchildren and loved ones again. They are ready to live their lives again.
SAN DIEGO, CA
mountainstatesman.com

Help spread warmth and light to loved ones this holiday season

GRAFTON—A local organizations is helping to remember and honor loved ones of residents this holiday season in a special way with a beautiful ornament. For the past 38 years, West Virginia Caring has been helping residents of the county celebrate life during the Christmas season, and this year will be no different.
GRAFTON, WV
WRBL News 3

Fort Benning holds annual Christmas Tree giveaway

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Christmas tree farmers from all over the United States have donated Christmas trees to Fort Benning to allow families on Post to pick out a tree. Fort Benning held its annual Soldier Tree Giveaway, the event started at 10:30 Friday morning but families were lined up outside as early as […]
SOCIETY
Santa Barbara Edhat

Notice changes in loved ones over the holidays? It may be dementia

Source: Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter. The holidays are a time of year when families come together, often for the first time in months or even years. That’s especially true this year, as COVID-19 vaccinations have now made it safer for people to travel and gather. Many family members...
HEALTH
WTVM

Fort Benning to celebrate 31st annual Tower Lighting

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning and the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade, will host the 31st Annual Tower Lighting Ceremony. The ceremony will take place on Friday, December 10, from 4 - 8 p.m. at Eubanks Field. The event is open to the public....
FESTIVAL
thewindhameagle.com

Family seeks identity of World War II soldiers in photos

The identity of soldiers in a recently discovered cache of photographs taken by a U.S. Army veteran from Maine continues to elude his children who are looking to connect names with the images. Richard Perkins of Maine passed away at the age of 92 in 2014 and he left behind...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
forthoodsentinel.com

Fort Hood illuminates holiday season

Dressed in a fancy red suit with Santa Claus all over it, 3-year-old Lorenzo Moran’s jaw dropped as he helped the III Corps and Fort Hood command team light up the night sky over Fort Hood Friday night. Jumping in excitement after seeing the red, white and blue lights...
FORT HOOD, TX
fox42kptm.com

Identifying symptoms, supporting loved ones with Alzheimer's this holiday season

The holiday season is more difficult for roughly six million Americans living with Alzheimer's. According to the Alzheimer's Association and the Iowa Department of Public Health, there are approximately 66,000 Iowans living with this disease as of 2020. Communications Director for the Greater Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association Lauren...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KXAN

Hammer In The Holidays With A Metalbird Gift For Loved Ones

If you are looking for a unique gift idea this holiday season and have a bird or art lover in your life, we have just the thing for you. With the simple tap of a hammer, Metalbird, a beautifully crafted, life-like bird silhouette will transform your backyard or garden into a work of art.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy