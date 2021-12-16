Water main break in Scranton impacts businesses and homes

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break is impacting part of Scranton early Thursday morning.

Eyewitness News discovered the break just after 3:00 a.m. at the intersection of Linden Street and North Seventh Avenue. Police arrived on scene shortly after and closed part of the road that was buckling from the ponding water.









Several schools and businesses closed this morning due to a water main break in Scranton and the issues continue at this hour.

“We have multiple mains in that area. Crews are still trying to isolate the main. Once that’s complete we’ll have more info,” said Susan Turcmanovich of Pennsylvania American Water.

A Wayne County resident was attempting to get gas at the nearby Sheetz.

“I get gas down here in the morning, early, like this, cause it is thirty-one cents a gallon cheaper. Well, I have plenty of time, I’m retired, so I got plenty of time. I’ll sit and wait,” said Alexander Klinger.

Many residents waking up discovered little or no water.

“I got up this morning to turn on the water and there was none. And we tried to flush the toilets, there is no water whatsoever,” stated Mike Acevedo.

The water main break caused some businesses to close at least temporarily. Multiple schools were impacted.

Scranton School District announced that the Scranton High, West Scranton High and Intermediate, Tripp and Willard will be virtual on Thursday, due to the water main break. All Saints Academy in Scranton is closed for the day.

Some students arriving received the news after having walked for in’-person’ classes.

“Apparently, they called my mom, and my mom had just told me that we had a water main break. So, I’m up here and no school,” said Daniel Rinaldi, a Scranton High School junior.

One Scranton High School student told me, ‘going virtual’ is just something they’ve gotten used to.

“It’s not really that much of a challenge anymore. But I would have liked if the water main break didn’t happen, but natures’ nature,” stated Connor Griggs.

Right now there’s no update on when water service will be restored to those impacted. Eyewitness News will continue to update you as we receive information.

Crews have located the water main break. It is on a 16-inch main along Linden Street. Pennsylvania American Water said contractors are on site and will begin repairs shortly.

While repairs are being made customers in the area will have no water. Once water does return, low water pressure and discoloration may be present.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.