ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Water main break in Scranton impacts businesses and homes

By Joseph Butash
WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n5Z4P_0dOM8tIg00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break is impacting part of Scranton early Thursday morning.

Eyewitness News discovered the break just after 3:00 a.m. at the intersection of Linden Street and North Seventh Avenue. Police arrived on scene shortly after and closed part of the road that was buckling from the ponding water.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31imdI_0dOM8tIg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z70zm_0dOM8tIg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03VC5t_0dOM8tIg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0Yp3_0dOM8tIg00
Lane restrictions on I-80 and I-81 in Luzerne County

Several schools and businesses closed this morning due to a water main break in Scranton and the issues continue at this hour.

“We have multiple mains in that area. Crews are still trying to isolate the main. Once that’s complete we’ll have more info,” said Susan Turcmanovich of Pennsylvania American Water.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d0tH6_0dOM8tIg00

A Wayne County resident was attempting to get gas at the nearby Sheetz.

“I get gas down here in the morning, early, like this, cause it is thirty-one cents a gallon cheaper. Well, I have plenty of time, I’m retired, so I got plenty of time. I’ll sit and wait,” said Alexander Klinger.

Many residents waking up discovered little or no water.

“I got up this morning to turn on the water and there was none. And we tried to flush the toilets, there is no water whatsoever,” stated Mike Acevedo.

The water main break caused some businesses to close at least temporarily. Multiple schools were impacted.

Scranton School District announced that the Scranton High, West Scranton High and Intermediate, Tripp and Willard will be virtual on Thursday, due to the water main break. All Saints Academy in Scranton is closed for the day.

Some students arriving received the news after having walked for in’-person’ classes.

“Apparently, they called my mom, and my mom had just told me that we had a water main break. So, I’m up here and no school,” said Daniel Rinaldi, a Scranton High School junior.

One Scranton High School student told me, ‘going virtual’ is just something they’ve gotten used to.

“It’s not really that much of a challenge anymore. But I would have liked if the water main break didn’t happen, but natures’ nature,” stated Connor Griggs.

Right now there’s no update on when water service will be restored to those impacted. Eyewitness News will continue to update you as we receive information.

Crews have located the water main break. It is on a 16-inch main along Linden Street. Pennsylvania American Water said contractors are on site and will begin repairs shortly.

While repairs are being made customers in the area will have no water. Once water does return, low water pressure and discoloration may be present.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WBRE

Lane restrictions on I-80 and I-81 in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is issuing lane restrictions on both I-81 and I-80 in Luzerne County Thursday, December 16 and Monday, December 20 to Wednesday, December 22 from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. According to PennDOT, there will be a lane restriction on I-81 southbound between exit 159 in Nuangola to exit 145 in Hazleton. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wind blamed for damage at Dailey Park in West Wyoming

WEST WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials originally thought damage to Dailey Park was a case of vandalism, but it turns out high winds are to blame. A Christmas display in a local park was damaged on Monday and at first glance, officials thought vandals were to blame. The community came together on Tuesday and used […]
WEST WYOMING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Scranton, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Scranton, PA
Business
County
Lackawanna County, PA
City
Scranton, PA
City
Linden, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Lackawanna County, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#Mains#Water Pressure#Eyewitness News#Scranton School District#Saints Academy#Scranton High School
WBRE

PennDOT: Plans of Drakes Creek bridge projects available online

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has invited the public to view virtual plans displayed regarding an upcoming bridge replacement projects over Drakes Creek. According to PennDOT, the plans display is in reference to State Route (SR) 1012, Section 370, and SR 1012, Section D50 of the project. The online plans display is scheduled […]
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WBRE

Community meet and greet with the Scranton Police Department

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mutual trust and strong relationships, that’s the key to public safety when it comes to police officers and the communities they serve. Several officers from the Scranton Police Department mingled in the food court at The Marketplace at Steamtown, giving members of the community the opportunity to stop by and […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Governor Wolf one-on-one interview in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It has been more than one year since a COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the FDA. How has it helped us? And where will it take us as we continue to move closer to some type of normalcy? Governor Wolf came to Scranton to discuss legislation to improve the working […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre man charged with distributing fentanyl

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has charged a Wilkes-Barre man after they say he distributed fentanyl and was in possession of a firearm. Rasjon Walters, 26 of Wilkes-Barre, is charged with multiple counts of distributing fentanyl and carrying a gun. According to United States […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County DA advises don’t let infants sleep in bed with parents

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Concerns are rising over an alarming number of infant deaths in Luzerne County. Deaths investigators say are caused by adults usually parents rolling onto the infant while sleeping. The County’s District Attorney is issuing a plea to parents. Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce says he had to go public […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

COVID-19 vaccination reached one year anniversary, what’s next?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Important progress has been made to date in the fight against COVID-19. But with the new omicron variant spreading and the winter holiday season arriving, there is much work still to be done. Hundreds of millions of Americans are fully vaccinated and about 47 million have received a booster dose. Despite vaccination […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy