Inside Politics: Reduce socialising to save your Christmas, PM tells Britons

Boris Johnson and his spinners are under extreme pressure for answers this morning after a leaked clip showed senior aides laughing and joking about a Christmas party during a mock press conference. The footage, recorded on 22 December last year – just days after reports say a gathering of “dozens” of staffers took place in No 10 when lockdown restrictions were in place – appears to contradict repeated denials by Downing Street that “there was no Christmas party” and that “Covid rules have been followed at all times” – lines trotted out again last night after the film emerged but ones that seem unlikely to hold as today progresses. Aware that the Christmas party story has had significant cut through with the public, Labour leader Keir Starmer is going for Johnson’s jugular, accusing the prime minister of telling “lies” over the affair, demanding that he “comes clean” and apologises. Prime Minister’s Questions are not to be missed.

U.K. ・ 9 DAYS AGO