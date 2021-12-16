ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Politics: Reduce socialising to save your Christmas, PM tells Britons

Cover picture for the articleParliament goes into recess later today amid growing concern about the impact omicron could have on the NHS, with Professor Chris Whitty and Boris Johnson urging the...

The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that the rate of omicron infections was already at around 200,000 per day, with the strain expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours.NHS England meanwhile announced that it will return to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Britain's government is teetering over an alleged 2020 Christmas party at No. 10 Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Cabinet ministers have denied that No. 10 Downing Street broke the government's own COVID-19 rules last Christmas ever since The Daily Mirror reported last week that "40 to 50" members of Johnson's staff crowded together for celebrations at least twice last winter, including a Nov. 27 party for a departing aide and an unofficial Christmas party on Dec. 18. On Dec. 16, Johnson's government had banned most indoor gatherings of two or more people, and police raided and fined such gatherings all last winter.
U.K.
Washington Post

Tories may cancel more than Boris Johnson’s Christmas

Is British Prime Minister Boris Johnson toast? He is engulfed in trouble this week, not over policy but over covid-19 hypocrisy. Friday’s Telegraph carried the ominous warning, “Tory MPs ‘having conversations’ on how to oust Boris Johnson.”. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign...
POLITICS
BBC

Shaun Bailey: Ex London mayor candidate quits over Christmas party

A former Conservative mayoral candidate who attended a Covid regulation-breaching Christmas party has quit as chair of a police and crime committee. Shaun Bailey's team organised the gathering at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters on 14 December 2020 when London was under Tier 2 restrictions banning household mixing. He has now...
POLITICS
The Independent

Work from home guidelines UK: Current Government advice explained

Boris Johnson’s government is implementing its “Plan B” for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, bringing back social restrictions in England to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of the virus.Having previously hoped to press on with “Plan A” - encouraging the takeup of booster jabs - the prime minister’s hand was forced after a meeting of the government’s Covid operations committee last week in which the potential threat posed by the more transmissible new variant was laid bare.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sturgeon: Restrict socialising to three households before and after Christmas

Nicola Sturgeon has urged people across Scotland to limit their socialising to three households before and after Christmas to help combat the “exponential” rise of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Scotland’s First Minister said she is not asking people to “cancel” Christmas and is not proposing limits on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Conservative Christmas party was unacceptable, says Grant Shapps

A party held at Conservative headquarters in London last year in breach of Covid rules was "unacceptable", a minister has said. Grant Shapps said the Tories had disciplined four staff members and warned further action could be taken. The party was organised by the team of Shaun Bailey, who at...
U.K.
The Independent

Inside Politics: PM under extreme pressure as leaked clip shows aides joking about Christmas party

Boris Johnson and his spinners are under extreme pressure for answers this morning after a leaked clip showed senior aides laughing and joking about a Christmas party during a mock press conference. The footage, recorded on 22 December last year – just days after reports say a gathering of “dozens” of staffers took place in No 10 when lockdown restrictions were in place – appears to contradict repeated denials by Downing Street that “there was no Christmas party” and that “Covid rules have been followed at all times” – lines trotted out again last night after the film emerged but ones that seem unlikely to hold as today progresses. Aware that the Christmas party story has had significant cut through with the public, Labour leader Keir Starmer is going for Johnson’s jugular, accusing the prime minister of telling “lies” over the affair, demanding that he “comes clean” and apologises. Prime Minister’s Questions are not to be missed.
U.K.
The Independent

Johnson should face MPs over participation in No 10 staff quiz – Labour

Boris Johnson is facing calls to answer allegations he broke Covid rules as reports suggested his attendance at a No 10 staff quiz could be included in an investigation into Downing Street party claims.Labour said the Prime Minister “might have misled” MPs after he told the Commons he had been given assurances that social distance regulations were not broken by No 10 last year.The party is demanding that Mr Johnson attend Parliament on Monday to “fess up” about whether he and staff partied and socialised while coronavirus restrictions were imposed on the public.Sir Keir Starmer told the BBC that the...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Critics eye new blow to Johnson in sleaze-triggered North Shropshire by-election

Boris Johnson will suffer another major blow to his authority if the Tories lose the ultra-safe seat of North Shropshire in a by-election triggered by Owen Paterson’s resignation.Voters head to the polls in the West Midlands constituency on Thursday, with the Liberal Democrats eying a real chance to overturn a near 23,000-vote majority.Not only was the vote triggered by a Tory sleaze scandal, it comes after the Prime Minister was battered by allegations of lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street last Christmas.His hopes to defend the seat will be amplified by the massive rebellion Conservative backbenchers dealt him on Tuesday over...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Queen’s Christmas lunch cancelled due to Covid fears

The Queen has cancelled her traditional pre-Christmas family lunch next week.It is understood the decision was a precaution amid the rapid spread of Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19. ITV’s royal correspondent Chris Ship has suggested the event could put too many people’s Christmas arrangements at risk if it went ahead.He added: “The Queen is said to regret the decision to cancel the traditional pre-Christmas lunch with her family. But it was decided it was the right thing to do.”It comes after the UK recorded its highest daily number of positive Covid-19 cases since the start of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Leadership challenge ‘on the cards’ after PM suffers largest rebellion

A leadership challenge against the Prime Minister has “got to be on the cards” in the new year, a senior Tory has warned, after Boris Johnson suffered the largest rebellion of his premiership in the Commons.Nearly 100 Conservative MPs defied the whip to vote against the introduction of mandatory Covid passes to access nightclubs and large venues.The measures will still go ahead thanks to support from Labour.But the rebellion of 96 of his own MPs – hours after the PM made a last-ditch appeal to the 1922 Committee – will be seen as a sign of the anger being levelled...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid news – live: Boris Johnson says ‘don’t cancel Christmas parties’ as adults offered booster by 31 January

Boris Johnson has said the NHS is stepping “back into the breach yet again” as he vowed vaccination centres would be “popping up like Christmas trees” as part of the UK’s booster jab drive.The Prime Minister, addressing the nation from Downing Street, was setting out measures to combat growing fears over the new Omicron Covid variant.He said: “We’re going to get behind the men and women of our NHS who saved so many lives and run our vaccination programme without a break as they have, who are going back into the breach yet again.”He added that his government would...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson accuses Robert Peston of ‘completely mischaracterising’ No 10 Christmas parties

Boris Johnson accused top TV journalist Robert Peston of “completely mischaracterising” events held at Downing Street last Christmas during a feisty exchange at the latest government press conference.The ITV host asked Mr Johnson and his top medical advisers how they felt about reports and photos of festive parties held at No 10 and Conservative HQ, as the prime minister fielded questions on omicron.Mr Peston also challenged Mr Johnson if he would welcome a police investigation into the gatherings held while there were strict bans on households mixing.The prime minister fired back: “I just say to you, Robert – I...
U.K.

