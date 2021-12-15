Ayam Goreng 99

You're dining out with your peeps, and a harried hostess walks past and mutters in a hushed tone to a passing server, "Turn and burn the campers on 46, we're in the weeds" to which the server replies, "I'm slammed, I need a comp on 32 and the kitchen is buried." You then hear the expo in the open kitchen yell, "Fire two hockey pucks, I've got three burgers all day, two pucks, one bleeding, drop fries, I need that steak on the fly," to which the cook replies, "Copy, 5-out on burgers, steak has wings," and you are thinking you've wandered into an alternate universe. What is this language they are speaking?
Comments / 0