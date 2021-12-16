ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connellsville, PA

People hurt after semi-truck nearly hits church, car crashes into gas pump in Connellsville

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Multiple people were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries and roads were closed after a crash Wednesday night in Connellsville.

According to 911 dispatchers, the crash happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of West Crawford Avenue and South Eighth Street near a Sheetz gas station.

Viewer photos showed a semi-truck just feet from hitting a church and at least one car crashed into a gas pump.

It’s not clear at this point what caused the crash.

Bishop Larry Kulick of the Diocese of Greensburg said, “I offer my prayers to those involved in the accident for their recovery. The Facilities and Engineering Department from the Diocese of Greensburg was at St. John the Evangelist Church in Connellsville today. The church building did not sustain any damage as a result of the accident. However, an accessible ramp, an awning and a door were damaged. Clean up will be underway and the church will remain open. This should not affect Christmas Masses.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

