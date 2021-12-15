The Advantages of Renting a Party Tent for Your Next Event

It’s the age-old question of hosting a party: Do you serve simple drinks so you can spend more time mingling, or do you get fancy at the risk of being stuck shaking and muddling all night while everyone else has fun? The answer: have it both ways, and the best way to do that is with a batched cocktail. Made in advance, punch bowl concoctions or scaled-up versions of classic cocktails are every bit as sophisticated as those that come out of a shaker or mixing glass one at a time. The benefits go beyond simply saving you man power: You can keep the mixtures in a freezer until they reach a syrup-thick coldness before serving, you can create a memorable centerpiece out of your pitcher or punch bowl, and the base spirits can even extend the life of perishable ingredients.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO