Most 90 Day Fiancé stars reportedly don’t make a ton of money from the series, so it’s become rather commonplace for a vast majority of past and present cast members to have a side hustle. Stephanie Matto is one example of someone who has found success fairly quickly, thanks to both a YouTube channel and her OnlyFans account. Apparently, though, Stephanie has found another way to make money and, to put it bluntly, it’s kind of revolting. As it turns out, the star is utilizing her bodily functions and making mad cash by selling farts online.

