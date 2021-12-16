ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Palace to prepare like the Watford game will happen – Patrick Vieira

By NewsChain Sport
 1 day ago
Patrick Vieira says Crystal Palace will prepare as normal for Saturday’s match with Watford despite the game being in doubt.

The Hornets were unable to face Burnley on Wednesday night as an outbreak of coronavirus cases in their squad led to the fixture being called off hours before kick-off.

A decision over the Turf Moor fixture was made by the Premier League Board after Watford had an “insufficient number of first-team players available to fulfil the match” which raises the possibility this weekend’s clash with Palace will also be curtailed given the isolation period required for positive cases.

“The main focus was to make the best selection for this game,” Vieira said after their 2-2 draw with Southampton on Wednesday.

“We saw the Watford game (at Burnley) was postponed so for us we have to keep preparing ourselves until then and wait for what the Premier League will have to say.

“Our plan for the rest of the week will not change and we will prepare like the game will happen.”

Goals from Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew earned Palace a point at home to Southampton.

The duo were among those at Selhurst Park to contract coronavirus last season, but the Eagles have largely been able to steer clear of further positive cases during this campaign.

Vieira praised the continued sacrifices of his players during the escalating situation in the country, with the new Omicron variant producing a record number of infections while three Premier League matches have been called off during the last week.

He added: “I don’t think it is just about football, it is the cases in the country.

“Every club, like ourselves, tries to do the best to avoid those cases. We have a protocol that we are following.

“Our doctor and medical staff are behind the players and trying to make them understand how important it is to put aside our social life at the moment.

“So far the players are doing a good job but we have to be consistent every day and every week until things will get better.”

First-half strikes by James Ward-Prowse and Armando Broja were not enough to end Southampton’s wait for another Premier League victory.

It is now six matches since the Saints last won in the top flight but the form of Broja has been a major positive, with the Chelsea loanee the club’s leading goalscorer with six in all competitions.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “You see how important Broj is for our team.

“I am not surprised because I see him in every session. After his slow start, he was definitely showing up.

“I think this is what we are known for, that young players get here a very good atmosphere to develop, they get all they need to keep developing and all the inputs they need to get better.

“You can feel and see that his qualities are absolutely there. More and more he puts it on the pitch and this is what we need.”

CBS Sports

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Premier League is back in action Wednesday. Current Records: Southampton 3-6-7; Crystal Palace 4-5-7 Southampton and Crystal Palace are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Selhurst Park. The teams split their matchups last year, with Crystal Palace winning the first 1-0 at home and Southampton taking the second 3-1.
Wilfried Zaha
Jordan Ayew
Patrick Vieira
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace boss Vieira happy with point against Southampton

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is happy with a point at home against Southampton. The London side made a great start to the game, going ahead through Wilfried Zaha after a few minutes. However, Southampton eventually made it 2-1 through James Ward-Prowse and Armando Broja. Eventually, Jordan Ayew levelled for...
newschain

Crystal Palace cancelled Christmas party amid rising coronavirus fears – Vieira

Patrick Vieira has revealed Crystal Palace will no longer have a Christmas party due to the escalating coronavirus situation in the country. The Government announced on Wednesday it had implemented ‘Plan B’ in response to the spread of the Omicron variant, which means proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative lateral flow test will be required for spectators to attend sporting events in England with crowds of over 10,000.
newschain

Sean Dyche: Burnley still waiting for explanation after Watford clash postponed

Burnley are awaiting an explanation from the Premier League for why their clash with Watford was postponed at late notice on Wednesday. The match at Turf Moor was called off less than three hours before it was due to start because of coronavirus cases in the Watford camp, with Burnley not receiving any indication that it might happen until an hour prior to the decision being announced.
90min.com

Watford vs Crystal Palace: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Watford and Crystal Palace lock horns in the Premier League on Saturday as Claudio Ranieri goes in search of a much-needed victory to haul his side up the table. Watford were forced to postpone their midweek clash against Burnley after a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad, leaving the Hornets just two points above the relegation zone.
The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
