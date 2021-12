Players might have to download a portion of the game. One of the most anticipated exclusives from Xbox is gearing up for its big release. Halo Infinite is nearly upon us, but you might have a surprise. Unfortunately, those of you who wanted to own the game on a single disc might be disappointed. A new report that has gone out online suggests that there is a problem with the game being too large. Apparently, Halo Infinite might be too large to contain on a disc. As a result, players that pick up a physical copy may have to download a portion of the game as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO