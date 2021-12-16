ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Norway hikes interest rates, with more to come

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

OSLO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday as widely expected, and said more hikes will likely follow next year despite an ongoing surge of coronavirus infections and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Norges Bank's monetary policy committee raised the sight deposit rate to 0.50% from 0.25%, its second hike in three months, as predicted here by 20 out of 22 economists polled by Reuters and in line with the central bank's own plan here. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Victoria Klesty, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Euro zone inflation confirmed at record high in November

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation surged to its highest rate on record in November, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Friday, with more than half of the increase due to a spike in energy prices. Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russia raises key rate sharply, doesn't rule out more hikes

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 8.5% on Friday and said more than one rate increase was still possible in coming months as inflation was near a six-year high. Russia has raised the rate seven times this year...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Oslo#Omicron#Norges Bank
Reuters

ECB's Villeroy: We are "probably" close to inflation peak

PARIS (Reuters) - ECB policymaker and French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that inflation was “probably” close its peak in the Euro zone. “We are converging towards our goal of 2% inflation in 2023 and 2024,” he said. The ECB raised its...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Seekingalpha.com

Bank of England hikes rates, surprising markets

The Bank of England confounds expectations with an 8-1 decision to raise the benchmark interest rate to 0.25% from 0.1%. Bond purchases remain steady. The market had priced in a 40% chance of a hike, but skepticism grew as the Omicron variant spread further across the U.K. The pound (NYSEARCA:FXB)...
BUSINESS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Bank of England hikes interest rates to tackle rising prices

The Bank of England is hiking interest rates in an effort to fight surging prices even as the Omicron variant engulfs the United Kingdom and threatens to put the economy into reverse. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee said Thursday that it would raise interest rates from the record low...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sterling, euro jump as BoE hikes rate, ECB cuts stimulus

London, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Sterling and the euro jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England became the first major central bank to raise interest rates since the beginning of the pandemic, while the European Central Bank said it would continue to cut its bond purchases. Sterling rose 0.7%...
CURRENCIES
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Lower Ahead of BoE Interest Rates

The GBP EUR exchange rate was slightly lower on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of England interest rate meeting. The BoE will undoubtedly stand put at historically low rates but the volatility in the GBP v EUR will come from the forecasts. The European Central Bank are also meeting today.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro area bonds yields rise before ECB as BoE hikes rates

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A rate hike by the Bank of England caught bond markets by surprise on Thursday, pushing up yields across the euro area just before the European Central Bank was expected to dial back stimulus but pledge to keep borrowing costs low. The BoE lifted its...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone trade surplus smaller than expected in Oct

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The euro zone’s trade surplus with the rest of the world was much smaller than expected in October, data showed on Thursday, as the bloc’s trade deficit in energy surged on higher gas and oil prices. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said the unadjusted...
ECONOMY
Reuters

CEE MARKETS-Forint gets relief, Czech bond yields rise

PRAGUE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The forint, beaten down to near record lows in recent trading, rose on Thursday after the Hungarian central bank continued a series of interest rate hikes, while Czech bond yields climbed further to new peaks. Markets were largely calm as they took in the U.S. Fed's policy tightening plans unveiled on Wednesday evening and investors turned their attention to the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday to get further direction. The forint is trading within 1% of a record low of 372 to the euro. It edged up 0.4% in morning trade to 368.53 to the euro. The move up comes after the Hungarian central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 30 basis points to 3.6% as expected, part of tightening efforts to tackle inflation that has surged to a 14-year high. Despite a series of rate hikes since last month, the forint has been held back by a nervous global mood amid new pandemic worries and also as the U.S. dollar gained strength in anticipation of a faster Fed exit from pandemic-era bond buying, which has weighed on emerging markets. Elsewhere, the Polish zloty and Czech crown bucked the trend and drifted mostly sideways, trading at 4.633 and 25.267, respectively, to the euro. The crown has been helped by Czech central banker comments this week showing above-standard interest rate hikes were still up for debate when rate setters meet next week. The Czech central bank has been the most aggressive in policy tightening among peers in the region, lifting its base rate by a combined 200 basis points at its last two meetings. Czech bond yields have climbed this week, with the 5-year benchmark yield the highest in a decade. On deck was a Czech T-bill tender at midday that could draw good demand from market players looking to store cash somewhere before the turn of the year, dealers said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1047 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 25.2670 25.2800 +0.05% +3.81% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 368.5300 370.005 +0.40% -1.58% = forint => 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.6332 4.6281 -0.11% -1.60% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.9495 4.9497 +0.00% -1.71% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5190 7.5195 +0.01% +0.38% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.5300 117.580 +0.04% +0.03% = dinar => 0 Note: calcula 1800 daily ted CET change from STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2021 .PX Prague 1397.62 1395.93 +0.12% +36.07 00 % .BUX Budapest 50608.02 50131.6 +0.95% +20.19 1 % .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2193.69 2161.04 +1.51% +10.57 > % .BETI Buchares 12374.38 12203.8 +1.40% +26.20 t 3 % .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 1235.89 1231.54 +0.35% +37.19 P a P> % .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 2029.46 2020.35 +0.45% +16.68 > % .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 827.01 826.36 +0.08% +10.47 15 15> % .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 613.53 608.28 +0.86% +37.09 > % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 3.3670 0.0070 +405bp +0bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 3.1240 0.0650 +371bp +6bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 2.8000 0.0240 +315bp +1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 2.7600 -0.0430 +344bp -5bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 3.3030 -0.0440 +388bp -5bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 3.2190 -0.0160 +357bp -3bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 4.45 4.13 3.99 3.29 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 5.20 5.35 5.40 3.82 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 3.20 3.42 3.41 2.33 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************* ************************* (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest)
BUSINESS
The Independent

Inflation vs. omicron: Bank of England faces rate dilemma

With prices rising at the fastest pace in a decade in the run-up to Christmas, households up and down the United Kingdom could do without an increase in their loans and mortgages if the Bank of England decides to raise interest rates Thursday.Most economists and financial markets think it's more likely than not that the central bank will keep rates unchanged given the huge economic uncertainties surrounding the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Were it to raise rates, it would be the first central bank within the world’s leading economies to do so since the pandemic...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Stampede for stocks as central banks act on inflation

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - World stocks marched back towards record highs on Thursday as surging inflation saw Britain and Norway hike interest rates and the ECB trim its super-sized bond buying programme a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve had accelerated its withdrawal. It was a jam-packed day. Turkey's...
STOCKS
The Independent

UK inflation hits decade high ahead of central bank meeting

Consumer prices in the U.K. are rising at their highest rate in over a decade as a result of soaring energy costs and blockages in the supply chain, official figures showed Wednesday, a day before the Bank of England is set to next decide on interest rates.The Office for National Statistics found that inflation rose by 5.1% in the year to November, up dramatically from October's 4.2%. The increase was more than the 4.8% consensus of economists' forecasts and takes the level of inflation up to its highest level since September 2011.The increase is likely to pile on the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

249K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy