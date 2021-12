Remember Titanfall? Whether you do or don’t, there’d be no Apex Legends without it. But, while Apex is still going strong, Titanfall has now been delisted. Published seven years ago, this multiplayer-only title sees you grappling your way around a battlefield and, when the opportunity presents itself, leaping into the cockpit of a giant stompy Titan. Now, as announced by creators Respawn, it’s been delisted from digital storefronts and will be removed from subscriptions service such as EA Play in March 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO