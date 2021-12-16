ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong shares rise as upbeat Fed outlook boosts global risk mood

* Hang Seng index ends up 0.23%

* China Enterprises index HSCE rises 0.08%

* Energy shares up 3.7%, WuXi Biotech leads bounce in healthcare

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Thursday after an upbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted global risk sentiment, while the healthcare sector jumped more than 3% to snap a four-day slump. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 54.74 points, or 0.23%, at 23,475.50. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.08% to 8,349.65.

** The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and pave the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end of 2022 as the economy nears full employment and the U.S. central bank copes with a surge of inflation. ** The subindex of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 3.7%, the financial sector ended 0.08% higher and the property sector rose 0.71%.

** Healthcare shares gained, led by a 11.3% jump in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc on plans to repurchase shares. WuXi shares marked their biggest one-day rise since Oct. 2020, after slumping more than 19% on Wednesday.

** WuXi was the top gainer on the Hang Seng, while the biggest loser was Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd, which fell 4.58%.

** The IT sector trimmed earlier losses to end the day down 0.44%. The Hang Seng Tech index ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.75% at 3,675.02 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.58%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.42%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 2.13%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3665 per U.S. dollar at 08:10 UTC, 0.02% firmer than the previous close of 6.368. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

