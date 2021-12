Programming note: Money Stuff will be off tomorrow, back on Monday. We are well into the holiday season, which means that people are wrapping up work for the year, and yesterday the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed, uh, all the rules? Here are some new rule proposals about 10b5-1 plans, stock buybacks, money market funds and swaps. Take the rest of the year off, SEC, you’ve earned it. Let’s start with swaps.

