ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

RIVER VALLEY ADJUSTS QUARANTINE PROCEDURE

By Hometown1
wdadradio.com
 1 day ago

The River Valley School District says it has reviewed covid-19 data since the start of the school year, and it has led to a loosening of quarantine requirements. Superintendent Philip Martell says the data makes...

www.wdadradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMZU

Richmond R-XVI School District adjusts quarantine policy to follow updated county guidelines

RICHMOND – The Richmond R-16 School District is adjusting its quarantine policy for students. The administrative team says a judgement from a Cole County judge says that the Department of Health doesn’t have the power to quarantine students who didn’t test positive for the coronavirus. As a result the Ray County Health Department amended its recommendation to follow the case ruling. As the school has maintained that it will follow county guidelines, this mean students who have not tested positive for the virus will not be required to quarantine. If a student is exposed to a positive case, it will be the parent’s choice to keep them at home or send them to school.
RICHMOND, MO
hudsonvalleyone.com

Hundreds of Hudson Valley kids quarantined at home in abundance of Covid caution

Local school districts are continuing to keep an eye on COVID-19, with positive cases rising in Ulster County and concerns of the Omicron variant and further spread during the holidays. But they also caution that protocols are working in schools, and the amount of cases among students since the start of the academic year are still relatively low, with a few noting that it’s believed most of the spread happens outside of school.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
fox29.com

Centennial School District opts out of mask mandate for students, staff

WARMINSTER, Pa. - Pennsylvania school districts weigh new mask mandates, now that they are free to set their own. The debates can be contentious and they still draw crowds. A major decision impacting more than 5,000 students and even more staff, masks are now optional in the Centennial School District. The new policy voted on by the school board at Tuesday night’s meeting is effective immediately.
WARMINSTER, PA
wdadradio.com

HOMER-CENTER REAFFIRMS POLICY ON MASKS IN SCHOOLS

On Thursday night, the Homer-Center School Board had a lengthy discussion in both executive session and in public about the district’s masking policy. The policy that passed has the district strongly recommending but not requiring that students wear masks in the buildings, but board president Michael Bertig said that they will be keeping an eye on the number of Covid-19 cases in each building, and if that number gets high in either building, masks will become required.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarantine#River Valley#Health Department
CBS Philly

Health Officials Pleading For More Pennsylvanians To Get Flu Shots As Hospitals Nearing Capacity Due To COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Public health officials are launching a full-court press to urge people to get the flu shot as well as the COVID-19 vaccine, and there are particular concerns for the elderly and children. Pennsylvania health officials are sounding the alarm, saying fewer people are getting flu shots this year, and hospitals are seeing twice as many emergency room visits for the flu than there were two years ago. “The flu seasons can be quite variable, but again, remember last year, we were wearing masks and we were staying away from crowds,” Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said, “and we’re not...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdadradio.com

RIVER VALLEY ADOPTS OPTIONAL MASK POLICY

Another Indiana County school district has reacted to the State Supreme Court ruling striking down Pennsylvania’s mask mandate in schools. River Valley Superintendent Philip Martell writes in a public letter that masks will immediately become optional for all students and district employees, including during school and in extracurricular and after-school programs.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
UPI News

CDC: 'Test-to-stay' strategy allows students to remain in school safely

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday urged school districts across the country to adopt a "test-to-stay" strategy that allows close contacts of students infected with COVID-19 to remain in classrooms if they test negative. The strategy could allow districts to maintain in-person learning even...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
iheart.com

Eight Kids Test Positive For COVID After Parents Sent Sick Child To School

An elementary school in California is dealing with a COVID outbreak that sickened eight students. School officials said that outbreak was caused by one student whose parents knowingly sent them to school for seven days even though they tested positive for the virus. Officials at Neil Cummins Elementary School notified...
KIDS
nevadacurrent.com

Health District reports first Nevada omicron case in Clark County resident

State health officials have detected the first known case of the omicron variant in the state. On Tuesday, the Southern Nevada Health District said the variant was found in a woman from Clark County in her mid-20s who was fully-vaccinated but had not received a booster dose of the vaccine. The health department did not say whether the woman had recently traveled to a state or country that has reported cases of omicron.
NEVADA STATE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Herd Immunity Will Not Work with COVID-19

Dr. Robert R. Redfield, the former Director of the Centers for Disease Control, and AM LLC’s Chief Medical Advisor, appeared on Fox Business’ Cavuto: Coast to Coast Tuesday. During the interview, he offered the following points about the status of the pandemic and provided the following insights. On...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Hospitals Directed To Postpone Non-Emergency Procedures As COVID-19 Hospitalizations Top 1,200

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations topping 1,200 on Friday, the state is directing hospitals to free up beds and delay non-emergency procedures. The measure was announced earlier this week as part of a series of emergency actions Gov. Larry Hogan and state health officials are taking to keep Maryland’s hospitals from being overwhelmed this winter. “We are triggering a new round of actions for Maryland hospitals, including making available all staffed bed capacity and reducing non-urgent medical surgeries,” the governor said Friday. The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 rose by 37 since Thursday, bringing the total to 1,204. That...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Increased COVID-19 Testing Comes With Patient Increases At Local Hospitals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s called preventive testing and it’s happening more and more in our area. Hundreds of people are flocking to testing sites each day hoping to secure a negative COVID-19 test result before upcoming holiday travel and family get-togethers. KDKA’s Meghan Schiller learned this testing increase comes alongside a patient increase at local hospitals. According to Allegheny Health Network, the region is seeing an increase in cases, but we’re still at about 50 percent of the patient numbers we saw this time last year. That’s some good news to pass along, but not every hospital system in the state is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Rise To 1,167

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,167 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Thursday by the state health department. This marks the seventh consecutive day that COVID-related hospitalizations have remained above 1,000 in Maryland, which up until recently hadn’t surpassed that total since late April. On Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan and state health officials rolled out a wave of measures to help hospitals deal with elevated hospitalizations. The state established a surge operations center, directed hospitals to submit pandemic plans and secured support for a plan to shore up the state’s nursing ranks. Following a cyber attack on the Maryland Department of...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy