ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Flood from illegal coal mining traps 21 people in China

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CrLq8_0dOM5r8v00
China Mine Accident In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, rescuers work at a coal mine at Duxigou Village of Xixinzhuang Township in Xiaoyi City in northern China's Shanxi Province, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. More than 20 people were trapped after a coal mine was flooded in the city of Xiaoyi, north China's Shanxi province, as a result of illegal mining, local authorities said Thursday. (Cao Yang/Xinhua via AP) (Cao Yang)

BEIJING — (AP) — Rescuers on Thursday were trying to reach 21 people trapped by a flood because of illegal mining for coal in northern China, authorities said.

The accident happened about 11 p.m. Wednesday in Xiaoyi city in Shanxi province, a major coal-producing region southwest of Beijing.

Water was being pumped out of the mine, and the water level was falling, the Xiaoyi government said in an update on social media.

Police have detained six people and others were being sought in connection with the incident, the report said.

China has cracked down on illegal mining in recent years, sharply reducing what was a high fatality rate, but a shortage of coal this year has driven up prices, prompting a surge in mining.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's November coal imports at highest in 2021

BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's coal imports hit their highest level of 2021 in November, as the world's biggest consumer of the dirty fuel scrambled to feed its power system as the winter heating season kicked in. The country brought in 35.05 million tonnes of coal last month, up...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China's thermal coal futures jump 6% on illegal mining crackdown

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China's thermal coal futures contract surged 6% on Monday, fuelled by concerns over supply tightness following a series of government crackdowns on illegal mining in the country's top coal producing region. The most-active Zhengzhou thermal coal futures contract for January delivery last traded at 727.2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Two dead, 20 trapped workers rescued from Chinese mine

Twenty workers were saved and two bodies recovered on Friday from a flooded coal mine after a dramatic rescue operation lasting over two days, officials said.   And in January, 11 out of a group of 22 workers were dramatically rescued from a collapsed mine in eastern China after they spent two weeks trapped hundreds of metres underground.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mining#Illegal Mining#Mining Equipment#Northern China#Accident#Ap
WHIO Dayton

China vows to respond after US enacts Xinjiang sanctions

BEIJING — (AP) — China will take all necessary measures to safeguard its institutions and enterprises, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Friday after the U.S. Senate passed a law barring imports from the Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were made without forced labor. The spokesman, Wang...
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

Crews rescue nearly two dozen men trapped in east China coal mine

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Officials said on Friday that most of the coal miners trapped inside a mine shaft in eastern China have been rescued after more than a day underground. Twenty-one coal miners became trapped on Wednesday night in the coal mine, located southwest of Beijing in China's eastern Shanxi province.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

20 of 21 Chinese miners rescued from flooded shaft

Crews in northern China have safely rescued 20 of 21 coal miners trapped inside a flooded shaft, with one still missing, officials said. The accident happened about 11 p.m. Wednesday in Xiaoyi city in Shanxi province, a major coal-producing region southwest of Beijing State broadcaster CCTV showed rescue crews bringing the miners out one-by-one after loading them into waiting ambulances. Xiaoyi's Communist Party chief Zhao Jianxi and Mayor Yang Guang were sacked following the incident, state media reported. Police earlier detained six people and were seeking others in connection with the incident.Rescuers pumped water out of the mine to facilitate the rescue.China has cracked down on illegal mining in recent years, sharply reducing what was a high fatality rate, but a shortage of coal this year has driven up prices, prompting a surge in mining. Read More China vows to respond after US Xinjiang sanctions passedAsian shares mostly lower after tech-led retreat on Wall StHong Kong public gears up to vote amid new election laws
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
BBC

The teenagers and the nun trying to stop an Australian coal mine

When eight teenagers and an elderly nun in Australia teamed up for a climate case, they won, in a historic judgement. Their case has now been appealed by the country's government. If the final verdict swings in their favour, it will have ramifications not just for Australian law but for climate cases world-wide.
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Billionaire Adani’s disputed mine shows ditching coal isn’t easy

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s coal mine in Australia, a project that’s become a global emblem for opposition to fossil fuels, is preparing to begin exports after more than a decade of bitter dispute over its development. Proposed in 2010 and stalled by legal challenges, financing setbacks and a sustained campaign from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techworm.net

Bitcoin Mining Has Fully Recovered From China’s Ban

Earlier this year, China completely banned Bitcoin mining. The ban literally shut down more than half of the world’s miners overnight. It’s important to know that, the Bitcoin network’s hash rate showcases how much computing power is performing Bitcoin mining. For several years, China has been the...
ECONOMY
WHIO Dayton

Typhoon leaves 3 dead, traps people on roofs in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — At least three people were reported dead in the Philippines on Friday after a strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Helicopter crashes with India military chief on board

A helicopter carrying India's defence chief General Bipin Rawat crashed in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the air force said. The 63-year-old chief of defence staff was travelling in a Russian-made Mi-17V5 chopper that "met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu", the Indian Air Force said on Twitter.
ACCIDENTS
mining.com

Mining companies assess damage as British Columbia recovers from floods

As officials assess the damage caused by heavy rain, flooding and mudslides in Canada’s British Columbia province last month, mining companies have started gauging how severe climatic conditions this year have impacted their production. B.C.’s Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth on December 6 said the scale of the flood...
ECONOMY
WHIO Dayton

Supply shortages and emboldened workers: A changed economy

Employees at a fast-food restaurant in Sacramento, California, exasperated over working in stifling heat for low wages, demanded more pay and a new air conditioner — and got both. Customer orders poured in to an Italian auto supplier, which struggled to get hold of enough supplies of everything from...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
52K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy