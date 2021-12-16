ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Land Rover named Britain’s least reliable used car brand by What Car?

am-online.com
 1 day ago

The most and least reliable used car brands have been revealed in a new study by What Car?. Land Rover sits at the bottom of the table, while Suzuki was found to offer used car buyers the greatest reliability. Lexus and Toyota ranked as the second and third most...

www.am-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

This Is the Most Reliable Car You Can Buy Today

Consumer Reports recently released its annual reliability report, and once again, Japanese brands dominated just as they did across the pond, with the Mazda MX-5 being named the UK's most reliable car. Consumer Reports gives a brand a score out of 100, and the average is usually between 41 to 60 points. The average reliability for Asian brands is 62, followed by European manufacturers with 44, and domestic brands on 18 points.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Vietnam's Stylish Electric SUVs Ready For The World

Back in 2018, VinFast, Vietnam's only carmaker, revealed a combustion-powered luxury sedan based on the BMW 5 Series and an SUV based on the BMW X5. While these models were only sold in Vietnam, VinFast's latest electric models are coming to America as the company makes strides to become a global brand. At the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, VinFast unveiled the VF e35 and the VF e36, two stylish electric SUVs that will be sold under the firm's new global EV sub-brand. They look great, and there's a good reason for that - they were styled by Italy's Pininfarina.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Does Kia Make Reliable Cars and SUVs?

Kia has seemingly always gotten a bum rap when it comes to the build quality and reliability of its vehicles. If you remember some of the Kia vehicles from the 90s and early 2000s – like the Sephia, Rondo, and the Spectra – then you’ll remember why. If not, then just know that some of the cars in Kia’s not-too-distant history weren’t really that good. However, the brand has made massive changes in the past decade, but does that mean that Kia now builds reliable cars?
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Rover#Lexus Cars#Vehicles#Used Cars#Britain#Japanese#Ford#Vitara#Citro N#Car Reliability Survey#Ev
MotorAuthority

Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022: Cars that didn't make the cut

The battle royale is on. Motor Authority's annual Best Car To Buy award automotive boxing match is underway. It's the time when the year's new or significantly updated luxury and performance vehicles fight for supremacy. In a year that was much too similar to the last, the nominees ranged from sport sedans and sports cars to luxury crossovers and SUVs to electric cars and pickup trucks.
CARS
Autoblog

Best new cars and SUVs under $25,000

When searching for the best new cars and SUVs for under $25,000, you're most likely going to be looking at the lower trim levels of compact sedans and hatchbacks, as well as the lower trim levels of subcompact and midcompact SUVs. This list will focus on those (plus a new compact pickup), but if you're more interested in maximizing feature content for your money, you could easily consider the better-equipped upper trim levels of our choices in our best cars for under $20,000 list.
BUYING CARS
CNET

Drive home in the best SUVs cheaper than $35,000

If you're shopping for a new car right now, you know prices are high. Really high. We're here to show you a $40,000-plus budget isn't required. Below are our top picks for the best SUVs and crossovers under $35,000. That's the best part of this list: you don't need fork...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Nissan
CNET

Best midsize cars for 2021

Midsize cars were once the titans of the automotive industry. Featuring some of the most recognizable names to ever roll off the factory floor, this segment used to be the go-to for empty nesters, growing families, you name it. While crossovers have taken some wind out of midsize cars' sails, they're still selling hand over fist every year.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

These Are America’s Best And Worse Car Brands In New Vehicle Customer Satisfaction

A study from the American Customer Satisfaction Index has revealed that owners of vehicles from Honda are the most satisfied in the automotive industry. The ACSI Automobile Study 2020-2021 was put together based on interviews with 4,888 customers chosen at random and contacted via email between July 6, 2020 and June 28, 2021. Customers were asked to evaluate their recent experiences with major automotive brands. Results are based on a 0-100 scale.
CARS
news4sanantonio.com

The most -- and least -- reliable cars for 2022, according to Consumer Reports

Price isn’t the only thing that buyers should consider when shopping for a new car. Most people want a reliable ride. Lincoln is the least reliable brand, according to the new Consumer Reports Auto Reliability Survey. The predicted reliability rankings for 2022 models are based on feedback from subscribers...
BUYING CARS
newschain

Britain’s most bizarre and popular car names revealed

Disco Dave, Lady Patricia and My Second Wife are among the most unusual names given to cars by their owners, according to new research. Some drivers choose macho monikers such as Mean Machine, Tank and The Beast, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) said. Others take inspiration from TV...
WORLD
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Volvo XC90 is Volvo’s Least Reliable SUV

Volvo is the kind of car manufacturer that is assumed to be reliable and safe. It’s a surprise when one of their vehicles turns out to be less than either one of those things. Consumer Reports recently released their list of the least reliable vehicles, and the 2022 Volvo XC90 is on the list. What makes the 2022 Volvo XC90 one of the least reliable SUVs out there?
CARS
am-online.com

Dacia the UK's 'most satisfying car brand', finds Honest John survey

Dacia has been named the UK’s most satisfying car brand, according to the readers of consumer motoring website Honest John. The low-cost manufacturer - maker of the Sandero, pipped Lexus and Hyundai to the top spot in the consumer motoring website’s Satisfaction Index 2021, which is based on feedback from more than 5,000 car owners.
CARS
snntv.com

Car Brands With the Rudest Drivers

Driving through holiday traffic can bring out the worst in any driver. As it turns out, drivers of these five car brands exhibit rude driving behavior at elevated rates. The holidays have officially arrived, bringing plenty of cheer—but also plenty of stress. Whether it’s buying gifts for picky friends or hosting a house full of relatives, there’s a lot to worry about this holiday season. Adding to these challenges, travel gets particularly hectic this time of year, with winter weather and congested roads causing stressful—and more often dangerous—driving conditions. It’s no surprise then that drivers tend to be more on-edge than usual when traveling during the holiday season, which unfortunately has harmful ramifications. Motor vehicle accident fatalities spike this time of year: for example, traffic deaths are 68% more common on New Year’s Day than during non-holiday periods according to the National Safety Council.
CARS
News - What Car?

2022 Kia Sportage SUV previewed: price, specs and release date

New Kia Sportage SUV features a high-tech interior, futuristic looks, and is available with plug-in hybrid power for the first time... Some transformations are subtle, others hit you like a runaway train. This new Kia Sportage SUV is definitely at the more dramatic end of the scale – with a longer and wider body than the car it replaces, styling straight out of the 22nd century, and the option of having it as a plug-in hybrid for the first time.
BUYING CARS
motoringresearch.com

Kia Picanto Shadow proves some new cars ARE still affordable

Even the Dacia Sandero, Britain’s cheapest car, now costs more than £10,000, while the entry-level Ford Fiesta has edged closer to £17,000. New cars are getting more expensive – but Kia aims to offer an exception to the rule with a well-equipped special version of its Picanto city car.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy