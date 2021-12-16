France announces severe restrictions on travellers from UK

Travellers detained in quarantine hotels will be told later today when they will be released, a senior official said.Jonathan Mogford, who is responsible for the managed quarantine service at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), was questioned about reports some people were fleeing the hotels after the red list was scrapped in England at 4am.Mr Mogford told the Commons Transport Committee: “The standard practice has been that if you have started hotel quarantine, you need to complete it.“For this de-listing, where Omicron has moved unexpectedly fast, we want to release people early.We need to make sure we are not releasing...

