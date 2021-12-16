ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France announces severe restrictions on travellers from UK

By MilesFromBlighty
 1 day ago
The French Government appears to be about to announce severe restrictions on entry to France from the UK. Details are still awaited but the...

atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
The Independent

Travellers locked in quarantine hotels to be told when they will be released

Travellers detained in quarantine hotels will be told later today when they will be released, a senior official said.Jonathan Mogford, who is responsible for the managed quarantine service at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), was questioned about reports some people were fleeing the hotels after the red list was scrapped in England at 4am.Mr Mogford told the Commons Transport Committee: “The standard practice has been that if you have started hotel quarantine, you need to complete it.“For this de-listing, where Omicron has moved unexpectedly fast, we want to release people early.We need to make sure we are not releasing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Couple describe hotel quarantine after returning from honeymoon in South Africa

A couple who have been forced to use the Government’s hotel quarantine scheme after spending their honeymoon in South Africa have described their experience as “awful”.Kate and Alex Freed, 29 and 30 years old respectively, from London rescheduled their wedding four times as a result of coronavirus restrictions.After getting married in September, they booked their honeymoon to South Africa.They spoke exclusively to the PA news agency on the third day of their 10-day quarantine period.“We’d been planning the South Africa trip for ages… we didn’t book it until the green list changed and the foreign travel advice was...
WORLD
KTLA

Omicron variant sparks tightening of travel restrictions in U.K.

Britain’s government tightened travel restrictions Saturday amid concerns about the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, saying all travelers arriving in England will need to take a COVID-19 test before they board their flight. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the new rules will apply from 4 a.m. London time Tuesday. “In light of the most […]
TRAVEL
CNN

US imposes travel restrictions over new Covid-19 variant

Biden restricts travel from South Africa and 7 other countries starting Monday. President Joe Biden announced Friday the US will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday as a new coronavirus variant has emerged. Acting on advice from the nation's top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

UK reports nearly 90,000 daily Covid cases

We're going to pause our live coverage of the pandemic here for now. Join us again tomorrow - we'll have all the important updates on the Omicron variant and the wider pandemic throughout the day. Today's live page was written by Emma Harrison, Lauren Turner, Alexandra Fouché, Dulcie Lee and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How do the new travel rules affect me?

New rules are being introduced for arriving travellers due to fears over the Omicron coronavirus variant.Here the PA news agency answers 11 key questions about what is changing.– What is happening?From 4am on Tuesday, everyone arriving in the UK must have taken a coronavirus test in the 48 hours before their departure.– What type of test is required?Lateral flow tests are accepted, which are cheaper and quicker than PCR tests – Can I get a test from the NHS?NHS tests cannot be used for international travel. People must purchase a test from a private company.– What other testing rules have...
WORLD
Telegraph

UK accused of 'travel apartheid' after Nigeria added to Covid red list

Nigeria has accused Britain of a “travel apartheid” by adding the African country to its red list, forcing all arrivals into quarantine. Sarafa Tunji Isola, Nigeria’s high commissioner in London, said the decision to include Nigeria on the red list alongside 10 other African countries was “wrong”, “panicky”, unscientific and discriminatory.
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

The UK’s travel ‘red list’ has been scrapped... again

It took almost a year since the first global lockdown, but at the start of 2021 the UK – finally – significantly beefed up its border controls. Enter the traffic light system – and those dreaded, expensive PCR tests. At the very extreme, the country announced that UK residents returning from the worst-affected ‘red list’ regions would have to quarantine in hotels. Meanwhile, everyone except British and Irish citizens (and official residents) would be turned away at the border.
TRAVEL
wincountry.com

Britain tightens testing for inbound travellers, adds Nigeria to red list

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will require all inbound travellers to take a pre-departure COVID-19 test, and arrivals from Nigeria will have to quarantine in hotels to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, health minister Sajid Javid said on Saturday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that travel restrictions are necessary...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Germany: incoming minister advises against Christmas travel

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s incoming transport minister is advising people against traveling over Christmas as the country tries to stem a wave of coronavirus infections. Federal and state leaders on Thursday announced tough new restrictions that largely target unvaccinated people, preventing them from entering nonessential stores, restaurants, sports and cultural venues. In a longer-term move, parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate. Volker Wissing, whose party has designated him as transport minister in the incoming government, said in a Sunday newspaper interview that “in the current situation, it seems more sensible to spend Christmas in a small group at home and not to plan big trips across the country.” The new government is expected to take office on Wednesday.
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

British tourists to be banned from France amid Omicron wave

France is set to ban travel to and from the UK without “compelling reasons” from Saturday morning (December 18), according to reports. The BBC reported that French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said the prime minister’s office will make announcements “in the next few hours” regarding travellers from the UK.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

France to toughen rules for travellers from UK due to Omicron fears

France is introducing tougher rules for travellers from the UK in an attempt to counter the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, a government spokesman has said.From midnight on Friday, people arriving from Britain will be required to show a negative Covid test that is less than 24 hours old, to test again upon arrival and self-isolate for seven days, although that can be reduced to 48 hours if the second test is negative.Tourism trips will be limited.#Omicron | nouvelles conditions de déplacement 🇬🇧🇲🇫 à partir de samedi 0h. Les ressortissants français, leurs conjoints et leurs enfants peuvent toujours...
PUBLIC HEALTH
lonelyplanet.com

France travel during COVID-19: What it felt like to visit this winter

A recent trip I took to France coincided with the country's ongoing battle with its fifth wave of the pandemic and the emergence of the Omicron strain of COVID-19. Here's what it felt like visit this winter, and what to expect if you're traveling there soon. France largely opened to...
TRAVEL
