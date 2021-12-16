ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Motorola Moto G200 5G gets reviewed (Video)

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The new Motorola Moto G200 5G smartphone launched recently, we previously saw an unboxing video of the handset and now we have a review video. The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a good look at the new Moto G200 5G smartphone and its range of features, lets find out...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Samsung's new Galaxy A13 is its most affordable 5G phone yet

Samsung has announced a new 5G-enabled Galaxy A series phone. The new Galaxy A13 5G comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz Infinity-V display, a triple-lens camera system, and a 5000mAh battery. It will be available to purchase in the U.S. starting December 3. Samsung on December 1 announced its cheapest 5G...
CELL PHONES
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorola One#5g#Moto X#Smartphone#Smart Phone#Motorola Moto G200 5g#Tech Spurt#Glacier Green#Source Image Credit#Android News#Mobile Phone News
pocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was accidentally leaked by Samsung!

The best leaks come directly from the source, and the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leak comes directly from Samsung, as one of the company’s official websites posted an image of the upcoming device. We are getting closer to the possible launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, but it...
ACCIDENTS
Digital Trends

Hurry – Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet prices slashed for Cyber Monday

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Cyber Monday deals are ripe for the picking during today’s shopping holiday, with a bevy of Cyber Monday tablet deals coming across the entire Tab S7 lineup directly from Samsung. Since their rise in popularity almost a decade ago, tablets have made great holiday gifts to both give and receive. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, read on for the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Cyber Monday deals, which make for some of the best Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
Phone Arena

Samsung makes the Galaxy Tab A8 official; 10.5-inch tablet to be released in the U.S. next month

Samsung has made its latest tablet official today by introducing the Galaxy Tab A8. The device comes equipped with a 10.5-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, sporting thin bezels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The 80% screen-to-body percentage gives users a more immersive user experience than past models offered. With COVID not going away so easily, tablets remain in demand by office workers and students who are working and learning from home.
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

Motorola Moto G51 5G debuts in India with faster charging, sales begin December 16

Motorola launched the Moto G31 last week in India, and today the company introduced one more G series smartphone in the Asian country - the Moto G51 5G. The Motorola Moto G51 5G was announced earlier last month as the world's first Snapdragon 480 Plus-powered smartphone, and it's also the first smartphone in India to have the Snapdragon 480+ chip at the helm.
NFL
gsmarena.com

Motorola Moto G51 5G's India launch date tipped

Motorola recently launched the Moto G31 in India with a base price of INR12,999 ($175/€155), and now a new rumor claims the company will bring the Moto G51 5G to the country next - on December 10. The Motorola Moto G51 5G is the world's first smartphone with the Snapdragon...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Pre-order Motorola Moto Edge X30 for $599 at Giztop

Motorola has just launched its latest smartphone the Edge X30 and Moto Edge X30 is now available for pre-order at Giztop for $699. Please note that Giztop is accepting pre-orders and the actual shipment will start from December 20 only. WHERE TO BUY. Moto Edge X30 pre-order at $599 @Giztop.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Motorola Moto Edge X30 teasers reveal some specs

The new Motorola Moto Edge X30 smartphone will be made official this week and now some new teasers from Motorola have revealed more details on the handset. We already know that the handset will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen1 mobile processor. It will also come with a 5,000 mAh battery and it will feature 68W fast charging.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

TickTock: The rugged outdoor Android smartphone with 5G can now be pre-ordered on Kickstarter for US$279

Unihertz has kicked off its crowdfunding campaign for the intriguing and adequately specced outdoor 5G Android smartphone named TickTock, and early supporters can still benefit from a 30% discount. The Hong Kong-based company Unihertz has officially started the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for its rugged smartphone with the rather peculiar name...
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Fairphone 4 5G gets durability tested (Video)

The new Fairphone 4 5G smartphone launched back in October and now we get to find out how durable the handset is. The video below from JerryRigEverything puts the new Fairphone 4 5G through a range of durability tests, this includes a display scratch test, a burn test, and of course a bend test, lets find out how the handset performs.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Moto G200 vs OPPO Reno7 Pro: Specs Comparison

Unlike the previous lineup, the OPPO Reno7 series does not include a top-tier flagship. The OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G is the most powerful variant of the series and it is actually closer to a flagship killer rather than a premium flagship. That is the reason why it has a lot of competition. Alongside the OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G, one of the most interesting flagship killers released in the last period is the Motorola Moto G200 5G: given that these two devices are sold in the same price range, we decided to opt for a comparison between their specifications. Where we wait for the launch of the OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G in the European market under the Find X4 series, here is a specs comparison with the Motorola Moto G200 5G.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Motorola Moto Edge X30 poses for the camera

The new Motorola Moto Edge X30 is coming this week and now Motorola has released a teaser photo of the handset. Motorola will make the new Moto Edge X30 smartphone official on the 9th of December, we will have more details on the handset then. The photo above was posted...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Moto G Power (2022) review: Goodbye Qualcomm, you will be missed

Considering the price of most new phones these days, $200 is a drop in the bucket. But if you're in the market for something new and only have $200 to spend, it's unlikely that you'll want to pick the new Moto G Power (2022). Thankfully, the battery life lives up...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Motorola exec shows off the flagship Moto Edge 30 Ultra

Rumors have been doing rounds that Motorola is gearing up to launch a new flagship smartphone that will be known as the Edge X30 in China and Edge 30 Ultra elsewhere. The company had earlier confirmed that it was about to release a phone fueled by Qualcomm's new flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. A company exec has now shared an image of the device (via SPARROWS NEWS).
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy