Olympic Athletes — and Their Garbage — Face Restrictions in Beijing

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing Olympics organizers say measures to prevent cross-infections between athletes and the outside world are being extended to holding their garbage inside the bubble dividing the two. Officials said on Thursday that a team of special workers will be deployed to collect and transfer garbage inside the bubble to...

