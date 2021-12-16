Hungary central bank raises one-week deposit rate by 30 bps to 3.6%, as expected

BUDAPEST, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate (NBHK) by 30 basis points to 3.6% at a weekly tender on Thursday, as expected, continuing a series of interest rate hikes as it tries to curb inflation pressures.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH), which has been tightening policy since June to rein in spiking inflation amid a fast economic recovery, has pledged further rate rises for next year in order to anchor rising inflation expectations.

The bank promised a longer lasting and predictable cycle of rate increases at its meeting on Tuesday, where it raised its base rate by 30 basis points to 2.4% (HUINT=ECI), its highest level since May 2014. The bank also raised the rate on its overnight deposit facility by a larger-than-expected 80 basis points to 2.4% (HUODPO=ECI) and ended its quantitative easing programme.

Since its November policy meeting, the NBH has been forced to raise the rate on its one-week deposit facility several times to shore up the forint, which weakened to all-time lows of 372 last month.

On Thursday, the currency weakened slightly to 369.30 versus the euro after the depo rate increase from 368.80 before.

"The NBH intends to extend the hiking cycle into 2022 and to keep delivering monthly hikes in the base rate, while responding flexibly to financial and commodity markets risks through weekly hikes in the 1-week depo," Morgan Stanley said in a note this week.

"We ... see the base rate reaching 3.30% by the end of March next year, implying the 1-week depo at 4.60%. Risks to our call remain skewed to the upside."

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.