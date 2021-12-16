Ugly sweater cookies? 6 places in the Brockton area to get your Christmas cookie fix

BROCKTON — Now that holiday parties are back, you may be looking for more than traditional Christmas sugar cookies to bring to your next event.

Want to find Italian pastries without heading into the North End? Looking for a cake in the shape of Santa or the Grinch, or a gingerbread sleigh full of cookies? How about an ugly sweater cookie?

Maybe you want to know where to find decorate-it-yourself cookie kits to create a gingerbread house with your family. Or if you want to leave Santa a little extra special treat, here are some options that are not just your everyday cookies.

Here are six Brockton-area places to find the perfect holiday-themed desserts — from pastry trays to reindeer cookies to Yule log cannolis and more.

International Food Gourmet (Brockton)

Holiday goodies are in full force at International Food Gourmet, where you can find the Christmas cake Panforte, which is an almond cake with candied fruit, Panettone in traditional, orange filled and Limoncello (an Italian lemon liquor) filled flavors. They also have Italian biscotti cookies (petite size) in chocolate chip, almond and dried fruit flavors, imported from Italy, anise cookies (a holiday favorite), and cannoli cookies.

"We make our own cranberry orange nut loaf," said Owner Adelina Armas. "We also make our own cannoli and cannoli cream to order," she said.

And you don't have to drive to Boston for Italian pastries.

"We carry Italian pastries and ricotta pies made in the North End, including rum half moon, Terralina and Neapolitan," said Armas.

International Food Gourmet, 57 Oak St Ext., Brockton, 508-586-9862, internationalfoodgourmet.biz/

Just Desserts Bakery & Cafe (Bridgewater)

Just Desserts Bakery & Cafe is family owned and operated, and offers a variety of seasonal cakes, cookies, cupcakes, cookie and pastry platters and cheesecakes.

Holiday-themed flavors include gingerbread cookies and cupcakes, gingerbread molasses and red velvet cakes and tiramisu, a coffee-flavored Italian dessert. Homemade pies include banana cream, chocolate cream, pecan and peanut butter. The deadline for orders is Dec. 19.

1 Main St., Bridgewater, 508-807-0387, justdessertscafe.net

Fratelli's Pastry Shop (Taunton)

Fratelli's Pastry Shop has locations in Quincy, Weymouth and Taunton, and has holiday items that include a yule log, mini pastry trays with cannolis, eclairs, carrot cake, cheese cake and more, cookie platters and Christmas cakes, including ones in the shape of a Santa or reindeer head.

Of course, the shops also have traditional cream puffs, cannolis, rum cakes and more. The last day to place orders at the Taunton location is Dec. 20 to be picked up by Dec. 24.

1 Washington St., Taunton, 774-501-2018, fratellispastry.net

Art's International Bakery (Raynham)

Art's International Bakery offers holiday gingerbread houses, yule logs, party pastry platters and cheesecakes.

They have Santa face cakes, holiday gingerbread man decorated as Santa, snowman and reindeer, decorated holiday dessert cakes, cookie platters, fruit wreaths, gingerbread sleighs full of cookies and more.

The bakery will also have traditional 20-plus pies available Christmas week.

104 Forge River Pkwy, Raynham, 508-824-0132, artsinternationalbakery.com

Montilio's Baking Company (Brockton)

Montilio's Baking Company has a variety of holiday goodies, including a Christmas gingerbread house, yule log, cannoli tray and pastry platters, according to its website.

Holiday cookies come in the shape of ugly sweaters, reindeer, Santa, Frosty the Snowman, and the Grinch, just to name a few.

Some of the holiday cakes include a Santa's Elf cake and a Christmas Nome cake, and a wreath cake. They also have Christmas cookie and gingerbread house decorating kits that you can take home and make with your kids.

134 Spark St., Brockton, 508-894-8855, montilios.com

White's Bakery & Cafe (Brockton)

White's Bakery & Cafe holiday items include assorted holiday-themed cookies, gingerbread house, peppermint Oreos, sugar cookie trays and more, according to its Facebook page. New this year is a chocolate and caramel "buche de Noel" made with dark chocolate mousse, caramel milk, chocolate cream, milk chocolate caramel cake, chocolate glaze and chocolate decorations. Holiday cakes come in the shape of a Santa, the Grinch or a Rudolph head, snowmen, a string of lights and more.

The bakery also has a gingerbread house decorating kit, fully assembled and undecorated with all decorating components, and decorate-it-yourself cookie kits. Deadline for Christmas orders is Dec 21, according to the bakery's Christmas menu.

1041 Pearl St., Brockton, 508-584-5100, whitesbakeryandcafe.com

