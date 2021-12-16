ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Brockton rapper software engineer lives the 'multi-dream' teaching kids to code

By Alisha Saint-Ciel, The Enterprise
 1 day ago

BROCKTON — As a homeless Brockton teen , Brandon Tory hid his genuine love of coding.

Now a Google software engineer and signed rapper, his new venture is to teach 6-year-olds how to code.

Little Hackers, an interactive workbook designed by the technology company FORMLESS , utilizes augmented reality to introduce kids to the fundamentals of coding with friendly animated minority lead characters.

Augmented Reality (AR) is technology that superimposes computer-generated images on the real, physical world.

"With Little Hackers we use AR to show the characters dancing on the pages and engaging with kids to give insights about the coding exercises," Tory said.

More: Homeless Brockton teen turns into software engineer who raps on the side

The master plan is to bring a tech product to the market that's accessible to kids at a low cost.

After several educators invited Tory to speak to their classes, he realized there is a significant gap in Black presence in the STEM field and wanted to connect kids to it early on.

As a kid growing up in Brockton, coding and hacking was a side of Tory he hid until well into his 20s.

During his childhood while living in a homeless shelter, Tory built his computer with parts he collected from dumpsters around the city.

Technology was a way for him to be creative and authentic as a teen but also escape the chaos of the environment.

Now Tory is redesigning a space for kids to explore the endless possibilities of tech.

“With our latest product, Little Hackers, we’re tackling the disproportionate representation of communities of color in the STEM sector. We want to introduce the world of computer programming to young people of color and create a culture around science and tech in an exciting new way,” said Etinosa Odigie, the community manager of FORMLESS.

Developing a prototype for Little Hackers took over a year. The time was well spent by testing the product with real kids, setting up focus groups, talking to educators, and building the 3-D models of the characters.

“We got to see how the kids reacted to seeing Black characters popping up on the screen. The kids were just delighted. Their eyes lit up, and they asked whether that was supposed 'to be me.' It was one of the things with Little Hackers, we wanted to disrupt the pattern,” Tory said.

“There’s a lot of coding books out there, but what we haven’t seen is a coding book for 6-year-olds that also features minorities prominently. For 'Little Hackers,' we did it, and we saw how immediately it gave them that emotional response that, 'This is for me’,” Tory said.

Tory and his 6-year-old son worked on the book together to simplify the work and make it beginner-friendly, especially for kids who don’t have parents who work in tech.

So far, the workbook pre-orders are sold out and will find a new home to educate 1,000 children in April when they ship out.

The goal with Little Hackers is to acquaint minority children with tech early on, so it doesn’t feel like a different world to them, Tory said.

Google’s 2021 hiring report showed only 8.8% of their employees hired in 2021 were Black compared to 42.8 % Asian and 44.5% white.

In the 2020 version of Google hiring report data, the percentage was even lower for Black employees at 5.5%.

Google is addressing the lack of diversity and is looking to hire more Black and Latinx people in the United States, according to their company website.

Tory Is also looking to find more ways to enrich the lives of the youth in his community by making tech more appealing with obtainable products.

The development of a new product while pursuing a music career was challenging for Tory but he accomplished both this year. In 2021 Tory released his studio album "Unicorn" while completing Little Hackers.

Tory calls the process of doing several ambitious projects at one time the multi-dream.

With the success of Tory’s album Unicorn, he was able to receive attention from Grammy-winning singer, producer and film director Dallas Austin who signed him in 2021 to Dallas Austin Distribution, a music distribution company.

Tory is a a nominee for Boston Music Awards artist of the year award and continues to grow as an artist and tech entrepreneur and hopes to launch more innovative technology in the future.

The tech entrepreneur hopes his music and products will inspire the next generation of Brockton kids to explore their interests openly and dream big no matter how unrealistic those dream may seem.

“The kids at a young age will start to feel that this world of technology is not some foreign world but it’s their world and their introduction to it is people that look like them, come for their culture and people they can identify with," Tory said.

"So it’s no longer this idea of 'How do I get into this foreign world?' which is how I think a lot of adults from our community think about tech,” Tory said.

Enterprise staff reporter  Alisha Saint-Ciel can be reached by email at stciela@gannett.com You can follow her on Twitter at @alishaspeakss. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

