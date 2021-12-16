ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China’s evolving gas market [Gas in Transition]

Cover picture for the articleA bounce back from COVID-19 explains only part of China’ surging demand for LNG. Structural factors suggest heightened weather-related demand volatility in the future. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 8]. by: Martin Daniel. China’s voracious pursuit of gas is not...

DailyFx

Natural Gas Prices Decline Following Fresh Inventories Report

Natural Gas, Commodities, Energy Prices, Inflation – Talking Points. Natural gas gives up gains of roughly 2% following inventories report. Price continues to struggle below key $4.000 psychological level. Support remains through strong demand for US LNG exports. Natural gas prices traded lower on Thursday as the Energy Information...
MarketWatch

Why U.S. oil production hasn’t rebounded along with crude prices

Oil prices have rallied back to their per-pandemic levels and then some, but U.S. crude production has yet to fully rebound, as coronavirus variants wreck havoc on the outlook for economic activity and energy demand. “Higher oil prices should encourage more drilling,” said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS...
naturalgasworld.com

Chinese gas output up 4% in Nov

The output was up 16.7% on November 2019. China’s natural gas production in November was 17.7bn m3, up 4.4% year/year, the country’s statistics bureau said on December 15. The output was up 16.7% compared with November 2019. During the first 11 months of 2021, the production of natural...
naturalgasworld.com

Strong petrochemicals demand drives projects’ starts in Malaysia through 2025

The southeast Asian country to witness start of operations of 31 petrochemicals projects from 2021 to 2025. Malaysia is likely to witness start of operations of 31 petrochemicals projects from 2021 to 2025 driven by robust demand for petrochemicals, according to GlobalData, a data and analytics company. GlobalData’s latest report,...
naturalgasworld.com

Framing a business case for Hydrogen in Northwest Europe

Hydrogen has both enormous potential but also an uncertain future. As we noted earlier this year, even though the sector is in its infancy... Hydrogen has both enormous potential but also an uncertain future. As we noted earlier this year, even though the sector is in its infancy, the global pipeline of more than 200 large-scale hydrogen projects is worth more than $300 billion – equivalent to three fifths of 2019 upstream spending. However, the debate on hydrogen’s potential differs in each region of the world – reflecting the different decarbonisation challenges and economic development opportunities they face.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
naturalgasworld.com

Wentworth gains on high Tanzanian gas demand

Wentworth cited economic growth, continued demand in the industrial sector and weak hydroelectric generation due to low rainfall. Gas production at London-listed Wentworth Resources is on track to average over 80mn ft3/day this year on the back of strong demand in Tanzania, the company reported on December 16. Wentworth cited...
naturalgasworld.com

B Grimm, Siemens join ECV's LNG-to-power project in Vietnam

B.Grimm Power intends to invest approximately $200mn in equity at the financial close of the project. US-based Energy Capital Vietnam (ECV) on December 16 said that Thai B.Grimm Power and Siemens Energy have joined its consortium to develop an LNG-to-power project in southern Vietnam. B.Grimm Power intends to invest approximately...
naturalgasworld.com

US LNG exports lower than previous week

Total exports of gas in liquid form dropped by 15bn ft3 compared to the week ending December 8. A US federal report on natural gas published December 16 showed total exports of gas in liquid form declined some 15bn ft3 from the previous week. The US Energy Information Administration reported...
naturalgasworld.com

TTF rally breaks on Dec 17

The January contract has finally subsided after sustained growth this week. The January gas delivery contract at the Dutch TTF hub is down 5.4% as of 09:35 GMT on December 17, at €135.1 ($153)/MWh, following a sharp spike during the previous trading session. TTF surged to a record €142.8/MWh...
naturalgasworld.com

OMV closes sale of Norwegian oil find as focus shifts to gas

The deal was only announced in late October. Austria's OMV has closed the sale of its 25% interest in the Wisting oil discovery in the Norwegian Barents Sea to Sweden's Lundin Energy for $320mn, as part of a shift in its focus to natural gas, the companies announced on December 17.
naturalgasworld.com

No launch for Nord Stream 2 before July, says German regulator

The regulator has warned that a decision on the pipeline's certification will not be taken in the first half of 2022. [image credit: Nord Stream 2]. German energy regulator BNetzA reported on December 16 that it would not take a decision on whether the Nord Stream 2 AG operating company can be certified as an indep...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a 3-week high

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in about three weeks. The mood of the market has "shifted because of clarity from the Federal Reserve," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "The market was concerned that the Fed would be too aggressive and now we know where the Fed stands and that rates aren't going to rise tomorrow." Oil traders also seem "less concerned" about potential omicron-related restrictions in Europe, he said. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also supportive for oil, as that raises the potential for sanctions on Russia that could disrupt its energy sector, he added. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.51, or 2.1%, to settle at $72.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, according to FactSet data.
rigzone.com

Goldman Says $100 Oil Possible

Oil at $100 a barrel cannot be ruled out. Oil at $100 a barrel cannot be ruled out in 2023 as supply additions are expected to be too slow to keep up with record demand, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. While the bank’s base forecast is for Brent to...
rigzone.com

Cheap Shale Gas Boosts Refining Profits for USA Sour Crudes

These crude grades, which were out of favor just a few months ago, are back in demand again. Processing the high-sulfur crudes produced in the Gulf of Mexico hasn’t been this profitable since 2017, thanks largely to cheap shale gas. While Europe and Asia grapple with surging prices for...
