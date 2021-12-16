Virtual Art Galleries

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Elena Rahman
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSpatial is an early player in the virtual reality realm through VR workroom apps. The digital platform is changing its focus to include NFTs. It will...

Galeryst Makes Virtual 3D Galleries from Lightroom Albums for Free

Galeryst.com enables Adobe Lightroom users to create 3D virtual online art galleries to share their art. There are paid tiers, but photographers can make an 80-photo digital gallery for free. Galeryst says that photography or art collections that have been organized and curated in Lightroom can be used to create...
SMC Barrett Gallery Presents “Barrett Boxes” Art Installations

The Santa Monica College (SMC) Pete & Susan Barrett Art Gallery continues to step beyond its walls with Barrett Boxes, vitrines that have been transformed into mini art exhibitions. The vitrines are located in the Art Complex (in front of Art 124) on the main SMC campus at 1900 Pico Blvd.
MassArt Presents MFA Photography Winter Thesis Exhibition at SoWa Gallery

The MassArt graduate programs present the 2021 MFA Photography Winter Thesis Exhibition The Nature of Your Departure, now on view at MassArt x SoWa through January 9, 2022. Curated by MassArt Photography faculty Billie Mandle in collaboration with the featured MFA candidates, The Nature of Your Departure showcases the work of four artists who departed normalcy together when the pandemic interrupted their graduate studies. In response, they made work about looking forward, not back. Each of their projects engages with the necessity of leaving behind the accepted — accepted understandings of culture, nature, race, gender, and family. Though working in photography, none of these artists record the world only as it is; instead, they create amalgams of reality and vision. These photographic projects are quietly subversive interventions. Featured artists include Tabitha Barnard, Claudio Eshun (aka Don Claude), Jacob Geiger, and Andriana Nativio.
Enjoy “The Gift of Art” Show at the Red Cliff Gallery

The Southern Utah Art Guild (SUAG) would like to invite you to enjoy “The Gift of Art” show featuring many local artists. The show features 139 works of art from 50 Southern Utah Artists. The show consists of contemporary art from all mediums including all forms of painting and mixed media, photography, pottery, sculpture, and others.
Motocross-Meets-Art Installations

Italian menswear label Stone Island has unveiled an experimental, motocross-meets-art installation dubbed 'ANNEX,' which was premiered during Maimi art week. The activation included a unique in-person experience curated by Katja Horvat and a short film directed by Thibaut Grevet, which was shown at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Maimi. The installation took place at an actual Motorcross track located on the outskirts of Maimi. Professional motorcyclists performed the circuit while visitors viewed the various art pieces, which were displayed alongside the track.
Sector Seven Contemporary Art Gallery presents Jayme Design

Sector Seven Contemporary Art Gallery, currently located at 1011 Mission Street in Suite A, is holding an artist reception for Jayme Design on Thursday, December 9th from 6 to 9pm to open her show. Jayme is well known in the South Pasadena community for supporting both students and parents in the study and exploration of art. She is also known nationally and internationally for her highly customized graphic design projects, working with a variety of artists, musicians and top tier organizations within the media production and entertainment industries. Her reception will display never before made prints on canvases, displaying a variety of emojis made for internationally known artists and performers. Owner and curator Esteban Lopez is currently hosting this pop-up of Sector Seven in hopes of creating a permanent gallery in South Pasadena and says “it’s been a whirlwind to get the art gallery prepared for the recent group art show but we had a great reception and it was a pleasure to see community members enjoy the space together. We look forward to seeing you at this reception for Jayme.”
Inconspicuous Interactive Experience

'Omega Mart' is not a typical supermarket but is an interactive and immersive art experience. Located in Las Vegas, the experience invited its participants to explore as everything is not what it seems. With installation art, design, lighting, technology, and vast space, the non-linear story unfolds wherever the participants choose to go.
Faculty, staff display art in Keller Hall Art Gallery

The first University of Richmond Faculty and Staff Art Show is currently on display in the newly renovated Keller Hall Art Gallery until Jan. 28. The show extends over both fall and spring semesters, so students from both semesters can see the show, said Jeremy Drummond, professor of studio art and visual and media arts practice coordinator. Drummond planned the exhibition and collected art for the show in October.
Six Art Galleries in Unexpected Places

When the functions of our built environment are no longer needed, buildings often sit empty or get torn down. So it’s refreshing when visionaries give abandoned architecture new life. These six art galleries and museums around the world are located inside unexpected infrastructure, with paintings and installations gracing spots like a former train factory or an empty water cistern.
Plumas Arts Gallery features its member artists in December

The Plumas Arts Gallery at 525 Main St. in Quincy is featuring the work of its member artists throughout December. The gallery features a wonderful selection of one-of-a-kind items for holiday gift giving including hand painted and ceramic ornaments, pottery, fabric arts, jewelry, leather bags, glass wind chimes, soaps, wood turnings, as well as original watercolors, oil paintings, photographs, prints, and greeting cards from a roster of over 60 local and regional artists.
U.K. To Receive a Permanent Gallery Space Dedicated to Immersive Art

Refik Anadol will be the first exhibiting artist. From Van Gogh to the Sistine Chapel, immersive art events have shown to be one of the big crazes over the past year. So much so, that the U.K. will soon get its own permanent gallery dedicated specifically to the field this coming spring.
New Staunton gallery focuses on artists, not just art

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A new gallery in Staunton is giving artists not just a space to show their work, but also get support. It’s called The Basement on Byers. Owner Jillian Marie hopes her gallery will be a launch pad for artists. Jillian Marie always wanted to work...
Digital Museum Platforms

The Louvre, the world's most visited museum, has announced the launch of a dedicated digital platform called Louvre+. The new platform represents a move by the Parisian museum to boost its virtual presence and engage international audiences -- an initiative that was motivated by the pandemic, which significantly impacted the historic landmark's attendance numbers.
HAAM Gallery reception: 'Still Arts Rise II'

The Haitian Artists Assembly of Massachusetts (HAAM) is holding its annual gallery reception at Boston City Hall on January 7 from 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. Based in Massachusetts and founded in January 1995, HAAM is comprised of more than 40 artists and their friends, art lovers, and volunteers. They promote Haitian art and culture through artmaking, information sharing, and Haitian-themed cultural events and celebrations. HAAM serves primarily Haitian-American artists based in New England, and collaborates with writers, musicians, and storytellers. HAAM has held more than 100 arts exhibitions and developed many partnerships throughout the years.
APENFT Announces Winners of Competition to Support Digital Artists

APENFT Foundation, a marketplace for NFTs, recently held a contest for digital artists to explore the theme of “Second Life” in the metaverse, inviting artists to portray their dream lives and futures. The foundation selected 13 finalists. Each will receive a cash prize and work with APENFT partner LiveArt to develop their digital artwork, which will be featured through cryptovoxels in an online exhibition in January and will be available for purchase on the LiveArt platform. The grand prize winner, who will be awarded $20,000, is WMD Studio, with Infinite Falling, a digital animation depicting a nude human figure tumbling through space,...
Tis the Season art show at Wiley Art Gallery opens today

BEDFORD – Tis the Season Art Show at Wiley Art Gallery opens today at 1 p.m. The gallery also features a gift shop with affordable art prints and handmade items, including jewelry. The book Artists feature Lawrence County is also on sale at the gallery and makes an excellent gift...
neocolonial 1900s mansion in mexico is transformed into unique hotel with art gallery

Architecture firms anonimous and JAHS have completed the renovation of a neocolonial 1900s mansion in queretaro, mexico, transforming it into a unique hotel with an integrated art gallery. dubbed tá hotel de diseño, the project sits right in front of jardín guerrero, a UNESCO designated site of cultural heritage. the entire architectural concept is anchored on four fundamental strategies: working with pre-existing elements, enhancing the textures and patterns of new materials, introducing greenery throughout the project, and keeping walls and ceilings neutral in order to emphasize the individuality of each space.
Optical Illusion Textiles

The Lenticular Weave is a textile development technique created by Antoine Peters. The Dutch designer found a way to make textiles appear to change or move when viewed from different angles. The fabric composition incorporates two different designs, each visible from different viewing angles. The Lenticular Weave technique creates playful...
Local artist reopens fine art gallery in Belfast

BELFAST— Lewis Cisle, a local landscape and wildlife painter, has reopened his Belfast gallery and studio to the public. Visitors can arrange to see the gallery by appointment. Many new works, including various medium and small local landscapes as well as a number of larger paintings featuring images of endangered...
