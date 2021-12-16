Virtual Art Galleries

The MassArt graduate programs present the 2021 MFA Photography Winter Thesis Exhibition The Nature of Your Departure, now on view at MassArt x SoWa through January 9, 2022. Curated by MassArt Photography faculty Billie Mandle in collaboration with the featured MFA candidates, The Nature of Your Departure showcases the work of four artists who departed normalcy together when the pandemic interrupted their graduate studies. In response, they made work about looking forward, not back. Each of their projects engages with the necessity of leaving behind the accepted — accepted understandings of culture, nature, race, gender, and family. Though working in photography, none of these artists record the world only as it is; instead, they create amalgams of reality and vision. These photographic projects are quietly subversive interventions. Featured artists include Tabitha Barnard, Claudio Eshun (aka Don Claude), Jacob Geiger, and Andriana Nativio.
