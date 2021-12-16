ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

The Experiment Podcast: In Between Pro-life and Pro-choice

By Emma Green
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vfvw_0dOM3Qig00
Amina Filkins / Pexels

Listen and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Rebecca Shrader had always thought that abortion was morally wrong. As a devout Baptist Christian, she volunteered at a clinic designed to discourage women from getting abortions. And when she got pregnant for the first time, she knew she would carry the baby to term, no matter what.

But when Rebecca’s pregnancy didn’t go as planned, she started to question everything she had always believed about abortions, and about the people who choose to have them.

This episode of The Experiment was reported by Emma Green in collaboration with This American Life, and originally aired as a part of This American Life’s episode “But I Did Everything Right.”

Further reading:The Dishonesty of the Abortion Debate,” “What Roe Could Take Down With It,” “The Court Invites an Era of Constitutional Chaos

A transcript of this episode will soon be made available. Please check back.

Be part of The Experiment. Use the hashtag #TheExperimentPodcast, or write to us at theexperiment@theatlantic.com.

This episode was produced by Miki Meek and Diane Wu with additional production by Peter Bresnan and Julia Longoria, and help from Alina Kulman. Reporting by Emma Green. Editing by Laura Starcheski. Fact-check by Jessica Suriano. Special thanks to Emily Patel and Aimee Baron.

Sound design by Joe Plourde. Transcription by Caleb Codding.

Comments / 2

Related
The Atlantic

The Experiment Podcast: Protecting the Capitol One Year After January 6

Listen and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. On January 6, 2021, William J. Walker was head of the D.C. National Guard. He had buses full of guardsmen in riot gear ready to deploy in case Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally turned dangerous. But when rioters violently stormed the Capitol building, the Guard was nowhere to be found. Walker says he was forced to wait for three hours before his superiors allowed him to send in his troops. “My soldiers were asking me, ‘Sir, what the hell is going on?’” Walker says. “‘Are they watching the news? Are they watching what’s going on at the Capitol?’ And I had no answer. I don’t recall ever being in that position, where I did not have an answer for my soldiers.”
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

What Mark Meadows Is Learning the Hard Way

One of the emblematic phenomena of Donald Trump’s presidency was the weeks (or sometimes fortnights) of chaos, when it seemed like the administration was struck by a new crisis every day, like watching a Wile E. Coyote supercut, except occasionally with real ordnance. Trump is out of the White...
POTUS
The Atlantic

The Power of Trump’s Magnetism in One Photo

At a Donald Trump rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, on January 28, 2020, supporters turned to watch the president approach the podium. “I think it’s more interesting to look at the movement he created than at the man himself,” the photographer Peter van Agtmael says. He chose to capture the moment before the president’s entrance, as members of the audience held their own cameras aloft in anticipation.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Bangor Daily News

Abortion is about 2 lives: One actual, one potential

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. The Rev. Anne C. Fowler of Portland is an Episcopal priest. In April of 1973, my husband left me, pleading that he had fallen...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Experiment Podcast#Apple Podcasts#Baptist Christian#This American Life
romper.com

Pregnancy Made Me More Pro-Choice

Timing is a funny thing. While the United States is facing its largest challenge to Roe v Wade in decades as Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban is weighed by the Supreme Court, I am a mere two weeks away from giving birth to my first child, a daughter. Just like older...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
audacy.com

Is the U.S. a pro-choice nation?

Of the many issues that divide Americans today, few have inflamed passions more than abortion. This week, Supreme Court justices heard arguments regarding the 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi that could weaken or strike down Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that gave Americans the right to the procedure. A decision in the case—Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health—is expected next year. And the stakes are high. On this week’s episode of Connect the Dots, host Lynda Lopez explores what the US might look like if Roe vs. Wade is overturned in discussion with Laurie Bertram Roberts (exec. Director, Mississippi Freedom Fund), Heidi Seick (chief empowerment officer and co-founder of Vote Pro-Choice) and Amy Gehrke (exec. director of Illinois Right to Life).
U.S. POLITICS
theadvocate.com

Letters: If we are pro-life, then let us serve children better

I feel strongly that access to abortion should remain legal. If abortion is made illegal, many women will be forced to give birth to children that in most cases they can’t afford and are not able to raise, children who are the product of rape or incest, children with fetal abnormalities — women will be forced by the government to bear children.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Newsweek

Dr. Oz Struggles to Answer Abortion Question on Fox News

Republican Pennsylvania Senate hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz struggled to give a concise answer when asked about his views on abortion during an interview on Fox News. While speaking to Will Cain about his policies and conservative views, the celebrity heart surgeon was asked about what he believes the laws on abortion should be and whether they should be as strict as in states such as Texas and Mississippi.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Google
NutritionFacts.org

Without Consent

In 41 states in the U.S. medical students are legally allowed to practice pelvic exams on anesthetized women. This episode features audio from Medical Students Practice Pelvic Exams on Anesthetized Women Without Their Consent and Ending the Hidden Practice of Pelvic Exams on Unconscious Women Without Their Consent. Visit the video pages for all sources and doctor’s notes related to this podcast.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
New York Post

Why more young black Americans are calling themselves ‘conservative’

For the past two years, the mainstream media has given tons of coverage to the Black Lives Matter movement — and rightly so. More than 80 percent of black Americans, including me, support the movement, especially in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody. But the media is missing many nuances among African-Americans. For one, we don’t all vote alike.
SOCIETY
The Atlantic

China Wants to Rule the World by Controlling the Rules

To truly understand the contours of the growing competition between the United States and China, look beyond the corridors of power in Washington and Beijing, past the tensions in the waters and skies around Taiwan, away from the bellicose rhetoric at international forums, and even off the tennis court, the new front opened by the trauma of Peng Shuai. Instead, look to the courtroom.
FOREIGN POLICY
skeptic.com

Jason Hill on What White Americans Owe Black People

In this conversation with Jason Hill based on his book What do White Americans Owe Black People? Racial Justice in the Age of Post-Oppression, Shermer probes the philosopher on the arguments for and against reparations. In this provocative and highly original work, philosophy professor Jason Hill explores multiple dimensions of...
SOCIETY
The Atlantic

Don’t Be Surprised When You Get Omicron

My breakthrough infection started with a scratchy throat just a few days before Thanksgiving. Because I’m vaccinated, and had just tested negative for COVID-19 two days earlier, I initially brushed off the symptoms as merely a cold. Just to be sure, I got checked again a few days later. Positive. The result felt like a betrayal after 18 months of reporting on the pandemic. And as I walked home from the testing center, I realized that I had no clue what to do next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Democrats Are Losing the Culture Wars

Maybe Bill Clinton got a few things right after all. For years, Democrats have rarely cited Clinton and the centrist New Democrat movement he led through the ’90s except to renounce his “third way” approach to welfare, crime, and other issues as a violation of the party’s principles. Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and even Bill Clinton himself have distanced themselves from key components of his record as president.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

65K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy