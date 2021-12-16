New look Onsted girls basketball starts 4-0

ONSTED — Entering the 2021-22 season, the big question for the Onsted girls basketball team was how to replace Mya Hiram.

One of the best players to come out of not only the Wildcat program, but Lenawee County in recent memory.

Hiram was a part of four-straight All-Lenawee County Athletic Association and All-County teams, had multiple All-State honors, holding four school records including the program rebound mark and is now at Ferris State where she averages 4.8 points per game and 3.5 rebounds for the 10-1 Bulldogs.

Replacing her was going to be a huge challenge, but the overall team play of the Wildcats under coach Brandon Arnold has gotten Onsted off to a 4-0 start after Tuesday night’s win against previously unbeaten Hudson.

For the first time in a number of seasons, the Wildcats are on the smaller side, height-wise, with one of its starters (senior forward Kennedy Ross) standing over 5-feet-9-inches.

“We’ve always been really big and we’ve had the size Hudson has now and we didn’t necessarily have a lot of guards,” Arnold said. "This year it’s a total opposite. That was our plan to try and pressure and get it to our outside shooters, but we didn’t want to live and die by the 3-pointer either. Tonight, we hit them, the other night we drove the ball well.”

That has had an unintended positive for Onsted, as it has unleashed the speed of its guards like sophomore Hailey Freshcorn, junior Kara Terakedis and seniors Kaylei Smith, Kamryn Ross and Brooke Borders.

So far this season Smith, a commit to Siena Heights, has been a big part of the success for the Wildcats with her high energy play as she has scored into double digits in every game this year despite leaving Tuesday’s game with an injury, including a career-high 26 in the LCAA opener against Dundee last Friday.

Against Hudson, it was speed that caused issues for the Tigers. The Wildcats press-and-trapped Hudson in its backcourt and then, running a 2-3 zone similar to what Hudson had used to success against Britton Deerfield previously.

Onsted allowed Hudson to make eight shots on the night while the Wildcat offense took full advantage turnovers. The first six shots Onsted made on the night were all 3-pointers and in the second half the Wildcats outscored Hudson 20-7.

“That was the difference tonight," Arnold said. "Obviously the 3-pointers help, but our intensity, our hustle and our effort, that’s one of the best efforts in that area that I have seen us play in a long time. Our guards up front were all over the place and really set the tone defensively, so I was very happy with that.”

Freshcorn, who is the lone sophomore on the team, was the big beneficiary on the scoreboard of the Wildcats’ stingy defense, as she finished with 15 points for the second-consecutive game and three of the team’s 10 3-pointers, with two of the team’s first six 3-pointers.

The big test for Onsted’s new look team still looms, as waiting for the Wildcats on Friday are the Golden Eagles of Columbia Central, a program which has seen its own fair share of top college recruits and been the team to beat in the LCAA for the past few seasons.

“Just like tonight with Hudson, we have to make sure we have to box out, because (Columbia Central) is going to be a challenge,” Arnold said. “They’ve won the league title three years in a row, I think we’re the only team that’s beat them in the last three years in the league, so hopefully we can come with the same intensity Thursday night, because we know it’s going to be a battle.”