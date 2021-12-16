TPS board greenlights special election on millage in May, rather than hold August vote

TECUMSEH — The Tecumseh Public Schools board debated Monday whether to hold a special election in May or just wait until the August primary to put to a vote the extension or reinstatement of the 7.2 mills in property taxes.

The board ultimately voted 4-3 to have the election in May on the proposal to build one elementary school in place of the four that currently exist, renovate the pool and add security features to the parking lot at the middle school, and build an orchestra addition at the high school. The projects would be funded by extending the current 7.2 mills currently being levied to pay off bonds sold to pay to build the high school and renovate the other buildings. Those projects were completed in the early 2000s.

Monday's board action was a procedural vote on whether to approve the application that goes to the state treasury to be approved so that the district can actually hold the special election in May.

The dissenters were led by Greg Lewis, who opposed having the election due to the projected $30,000-$40,000 cost of the election. Board members Tim Simpson and Mary Tommelein joined Lewis.

The district always has money budgeted for elections and that was true this time as well, with a little over $42,000 budgeted this year, according to director of business services Kelli Glenn, who expressed concern about the millage lapsing between May and August.

“If there’s not an election in May, then there will be a millage increase because we won’t pass the bond in May and the taxes will not be available to use in June and in August there will be an increase,” Glenn said. “There’s always a pot of money in the budget for elections that is sufficient to cover it.”

“I still have a concern about why we could have the vote in May, knowing what it costs. We’ve added the SRO (school resource officer) back in. That’s fine. We’ve added the marketing plan,” Lewis said, referring to a new plan that costs $30,000. “We could save nearly the amount of money for those two positions if we move the vote back to August when there’s already a primary election, so we don’t have to pay for it.”

The election would be districtwide rather than specific to the city of Tecumseh, thus much of the expense, Hilderley said.

“(It will cost) roughly between $30,000 and $40,000 to hold a special election like this because when we did the pool, for instance, that was really just the city residents,” Hilderley said. “This is for district residents. So you have to have elections in all of the townships that fall within the district. So we have to support those as well.”

The question of whether to allow the millage to lapse is of concern, according to board member Lynne Davis, who was going on advice from the Michigan Association of School Boards about such ballot questions.

“You’re in the 90s for a renewal. You’re in the 50s for a passage, according to MASB,” Davis said noting the percentile margins for gaining approval of either extending or reintroducing the millage. “If it passes in May, that will give the architects more time to make sure that we can break ground in fall and summer. So that’s another thing to consider.”

Lewis wasn’t having any of it.

“If they want that job, they’ll break ground. That 60 days won’t make a difference to them,” Lewis said. “My point is this: Again, we keep adding stuff to the budget and here’s a chance to recoup some of that.”

Board member Suzanne Moore, who used to work in construction, said that it does make a difference.

“There’s a design. They need time for the design, and you change your mind, and you add this, and you subtract that, and it’s intricate,” Moore said.

Lewis said he had experience with that.

“I know. I went through it with this building (the high school). I know I’m a pinchpenny, but that’s a concern to me. I’m spending someone else’s money, not just mine. That’s the way that I look at it,” Lewis said.

Davis said that May was still the better bet for a millage that all board members universally support.

“I think the concern is valid, Greg, but I think May is the better bet if you look at the statistics for an election. But I think that Mr. Lewis’ concern is valid that we have to continue to watch the budget very, very closely because we do seem to be adding things to the budget every month,” Davis said. “So if we decide to go in May, then we as a board have to stay vigilant.”

Board member Becky Brooks thought that it might be helpful to let people know that their millage dollars would be funding capital improvements throughout the district, which would bring significant savings.

“We’re going from six schools to three schools. There’s savings in transportation, there’s savings in utilities, there’s savings in custodians. And when I say that I don’t mean getting rid of any custodians. We’re already short of custodians. But there would be savings for those extra custodians that we budgeted that we don’t even have. It would be very helpful I think to have those savings outlined for us as a board to visualize as well as the community,” Brooks said.

Simpson supported Lewis in his bid to move the election back to August.

“I think spending $40,000 on an election; waiting two months is not a big deal. I think our community is bright enough and smart enough to know that, hey, it’s going to drop off, but it’s coming right back,” Simpson said, who was corrected by board President Tony Rebottaro on the time frame. “So three months. But I think our community is smart enough to know what’s going on. So if they’re willing to pay 7.2 now, they’re going to be willing to pay 7.2 in August.”

Superintendent Rick Hilderley and some board members also expressed concern about the election being held in the summer months when many parents and their children are on vacation. But Lewis rebutted that it is quick and easy to get absentee ballots.

“But we’re in the wonderful world of absentee ballots now. So the clerks have to send them. All you have to do is request them and they send them,” Lewis said.

Brooks, who was on the building futures committee, said the committee had a May election in mind when it brought its plan before the board.

“That was what we talked about as a building futures committee. Our target was a May election, and we had our reasons for it, and we talked about some of those reasons. It’s a good plan,” Brooks said.