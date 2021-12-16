ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welcome to this week's ETF Insider. We have a tale of the tape, comparing the tax efficiency of the new crop of...

Wealth Enhancement Group to Acquire $512M Hybrid RIA

Wealth Enhancement Group says it’s adding yet another hybrid registered investment advisor firm, after a year of particularly aggressive acquisition activity. The latest addition is The Gensler Group, a Coronado, California-based firm founded in 1995 by Daniel Gensler that now has six members, including wealth advisor Chaz Fahrner and branch operations supervisor Loretta Perry, and manages $512 million, according to Wealth Enhancement Group.
Insiders Continue Buying as Contrarian Leveraged ETF Traders Sell

While all the major equity indexes closed near their session lows Thursday and gave up the prior day's notable gains, no violations of trend or support were registered, leaving them in their mix of bullish, bearish and neutral implications. On the data side, only one index is oversold. However, insiders...
Commodity ETFs to Hedge against Inflation

(1:00) - Should Investors Begin To Worry About Inflation?. (6:30) - How Can You Protect Your Portfolio From Incoming Inflation?. (11:00) - Oil and Natural Gas Expectations Heading Into 2022. (18:10) - Why Is Gold Continuing To Underperform?. (25:20) - Understanding The Reason Platinum Is On The Decline. (30:20) -...
Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
New ETF Adds Steady Stream of Income to Your Portfolio

Investors looking to add an income boost to their portfolios now have a new option. John Hancock Investment Management announced this week the launch of its Preferred Income ETF (JHPI), an exchange-traded fund that invests 80% of its assets into … Continue reading → The post New ETF Adds Steady Stream of Income to Your Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. When Warren Buffett took over as Berkshire Hathaway's...
Diminished, Not Vanquished: Nontransparent ETFs and Taxes

Tax efficiency is a calling card of ETFs, one that many advisors point to when explaining why they recommend clients make the switch from mutual funds. But this efficiency has always been relative to similar strategies, rather than an ability to wash away all gains regardless of asset class or investing approach. And the tax estimates issued by the new crop of active nontransparent ETFs on the market make that clear.
WisdomTree tweaks Bitcoin ETF application

WisdomTree is hoping a small tweak will win its bitcoin exchange-traded fund application the blessing of the Securities & Exchange Commission. The company, which filed with regulators in March, recently said it is "voluntarily applying certain provisions of the 1940 Act to the trust in order to provide investors with some of the significant protections and transparency of the ‘40 act, including daily disclosures." The filing also names US Bank as the custodian, a first for a filer, according to the company.
Popular ETF Strategies for Elevated Inflation

With consumer prices spiking and eroding the worth of the dollar, investors are turning to inflation-linked exchange traded funds strategies that help preserve their purchasing power. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, commodities, and real estate investment trusts are among the most popular inflation hedging ETF categories, the Financial Times reports. “We expect...
How Advisors Dominated ETFs – And Why it Matters

Advisors have overtaken mom-and-pop investors as the biggest users of ETFs, and it appears product providers have taken notice with more tools and products tailored to their needs. Investment advisors manage nearly 40% of the U.S.-listed ETF market while wealth managers serving high-net-worth clients oversee another nearly 13%, according to...
ETF of the Week: ARK Transparency ETF (CTRU)

ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon discussed the ETF of the Week: ARK Transparency ETF (CTRU) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show. The ARK Transparency ETF seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the Transparency IndexTM (TRANSPCY), designed to track the stock price movements of the 100 most transparent companies in the world.
