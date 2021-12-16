22 Years Ago - Dec. 16

Ever since Judy Moran saw a market fashioned after the Christkindl Market in Chicago by way of Germany at Lock 3 Park in Akron, she has wanted to recreate it for Eastlake. Eastlake’s re-creation of the Christkindl Market will now take place Dec. 12 behind City Hall at the Boulevard of 500 Flags in Eastlake. The first-time event will run from 3 to 7 p.m., and will offer more than 50 vendors, complimentary hot chocolate and cider, a strolling Santa and a sleigh ride featuring a cart pulled by mini horses.

EASTLAKE, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO