Reddit says it has filed with SEC to go public

techxplore.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial media platform Reddit said Wednesday it has confidentially submitted a draft registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to go public on Wall Street. Reddit Inc said in a statement that it has "confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities...

techxplore.com

Fast Company

Reddit IPO: what we know about date, stock price, and shares

In what is sure to be one of the hottest public offerings in tech in years, Reddit has announced it has officially filed to go public. But for now, Reddit is holding its cards close to its chest and hasn’t revealed much information other than it will go public. Here’s what you need to know:
Deadline

Meme Stock Kingmaker Reddit Moves Towards IPO With Confidential SEC Registration

Meme stock engine and message board giant Reddit moved a step closer to a public offering, launching the process this week via a confidential filing with the SEC. It’s been a frenetic year for initial public offerings, with IPOS of more than 900 companies after many businesses and investors sat out an uncertain 2020. Online brokerage Robinhood Markets, the trading app that was also at the center of the meme stock frenzy that started in January, had its IPO in July. (IPOs have raised nearly $300 billion in 2021.) Reddit did not disclose the number of shares to be offered, the...
Dallas News

Private equity giant TPG files to go public, cash in on buyout boom

Fort Worth-based TPG Inc. is going public, seeking to cash in on the boom that has helped buyout peers post bumper results and pay out record compensation. The firm, an early investor in businesses such as Uber Technologies Inc. and Airbnb Inc., is now readying for its own share listing, likely unlocking billions of dollars for its founders and executives.
investing.com

Social network Reddit reveals plans to go public

On late Wednesday night, the popular social platform Reddit announced that it has started the process of making the company public. The company filed a confidential S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) informing them of their intentions for going public. Per SEC regulations, they cannot provide any details...
investing.com

Reddit jumps on IPO bandwagon with confidential filing

(Reuters) -Reddit Inc, whose message boards became the go-to destination for day traders during this year's meme stock frenzy, said on Wednesday it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering with U.S. securities regulators. Reuters first reported on Reddit's IPO plans in September. The social media company is aiming...
Billboard

CAA Owner TPG Files to Go Public on Nasdaq

The private equity firm TPG — the majority owner of talent agency CAA — has filed to go public via an initial public offering (IPO). The company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker “TPG.”. The firm, which has $109 billion under management, has been...
Markets Insider

Reddit just filed to go public. The online forum's cofounder is a big fan of Warren Buffett — and once baffled him with a classic Reddit conundrum

Reddit confidentially filed to go public after reportedly eyeing a $15 billion valuation. Alexis Ohanian, the website's cofounder, is a big fan of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Ohanian baffled Buffett with a famous Reddit question about ducks and horses. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before...
Fortune

Reddit is—finally—going public

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. It’s official. Reddit announced yesterday that it had confidentially filed for an IPO with the SEC, meaning that the messaging network behind r/WallStreetBets is finally going public.
internationalinvestment.net

Reddit confidentially applies to take company public

Reddit has lodged a confidential filing for an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the firm prepares to debut on the stock market following a year which propelled the company into the financial market spotlight. The social media company said it has yet to determine how...
New York Post

Reddit announces move to go public after banner year

Reddit announced Wednesday it has confidentially filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission to go public. “The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined,” the company wrote in a blogpost. “The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.”
MarketRealist

Reddit Files for IPO: Date, Price, and Valuation, Explained

There has been a frenzy in U.S. IPO markets for the last 20 months. Social media companies have also joined the party. After Rumble and TMTG (Tump Media & Technology Group), which are listing through a SPAC reverse merger, Reddit has also filed confidentially for an IPO. Here are the details about the IPO date, price, and prospective valuation.
Boston Globe

Reddit takes first official step toward going public

Reddit announced Wednesday that it had confidentially filed paperwork for an eventual public offering of its stock, a significant step toward the public markets for the 16-year-old internet company. The company did not disclose the total number of shares to be offered nor did it state an initial valuation, figures...
9to5Mac

Reddit IPO planned, but details under wraps for now

A Reddit IPO (initial public offering) plan has been announced by the company, which would allow its shares to be publicly traded …. Reddit has revealed that it is in discussions with the SEC, but is using a confidential process designed to allow it to withhold details until any arrangements have been finalized. The company is merely notifying its intentions, via a three-paragraph statement.
techxplore.com

UK antitrust watchdog investigates Microsoft's Nuance deal

British antitrust regulators are opening an investigation into Microsoft's $16 billion acquisition of speech recognition company Nuance in the latest sign they're tightening scrutiny of big technology deals. The Competition and Markets Authority said in a brief statement Monday that it's looking into the purchase because of concerns that it...
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Owner Patrick Drahi Reportedly Considers Taking Auction House Public

Patrick Drahi, the owner of Sotheby’s, is reportedly mulling taking the auction house public. If Drahi does move forward with a plan to do an initial public offering, it would take place just a few years after he took the 277-year old auction private in 2019, ending its house’s 30-year run as a publicly traded company. According to a report from Bloomberg, Drahi, who accrued his wealth through the U.S. telecoms company Altice, could move to bring the company public in the U.S. next year. Since acquiring Sotheby’s for $3.7 billion more than two years ago, the French-Israeli billionaire has received...
