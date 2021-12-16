ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland

TODAY IN HISTORY

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 1 day ago

Today is Thursday, Dec. 16, the 350th day of 2021. There are 15 days left in the year. On Dec. 16, 1773, the Boston Tea Party took place as American colonists boarded a British ship and dumped more than 300 chests of tea into Boston Harbor to protest tea...

Indy100

QAnon thinks there is proof of the JFK Jr theory in Home Alone 2

QAnon members are still waiting for the miraculous return of the late John F. Kennedy Jr – and have been doing so since November 2. Despite their sore disappointment when he didn’t show up at Grassy Knoll in Dallas to declare himself a 2024 Donald Trump running mate, they kept spirits high with a sing-song of We Are The World. JFK Jr, the son of President John F. Kennedy, died 22 years ago in a 1999 plane crash. He’s been one of the many QAnon talking points and conspiracy muses, with the group believing that his death was...
The Atlantic

Christopher Hitchens Was Fearless

So how does one come to grips with the whirlpools of insanity that swirl around us these days? Copious amounts of alcohol are certainly a reliable option. An even better alternative is to spend time with wiser heads who are willing to dispense advice on how to navigate the road ahead. In my own case, over the years I’ve lost a number of friends whose wisdom and reason would be invaluable in trying to make sense of the sheer brokenness of the America we are living in.
TheConversationAU

Caroline Kennedy is an ideal US Ambassador and a huge compliment to Australia

US President Joe Biden has nominated Caroline Kennedy as the next US Ambassador to Australia. This follows months of speculation that Kennedy would be given a high-profile ambassadorial role, possibly to Australia. It also fills an important vacancy. Australia has been without an US ambassador since Arthur B Culverhouse finished in Canberra in January 2021. Who is Caroline Kennedy? Kennedy is of course already well known as the sole surviving child of former US president John F Kennedy and a member of one America’s most famous and influential political dynasties. She has had an extensive career in her own right. Most notably...
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

Today is Friday, Dec. 17, the 351st day of 2021 with 14 to follow. The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Mars and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include American Revolutionary War soldier...
Harvard Health

In a country shadowed by death, God gets a pass. Why?

The righteous Job knew the drill. In the story from Hebrew scripture, God condemns the upstanding, devoted family man to an unfathomable stretch of suffering. But in the end, faith endures. Still, the famous book of the Bible never answers a critical question: Why does the divine allow suffering and...
The Standard-Times

December Veteran flag to honor Albert S. Broadland

During the month of December, the 28th Lights for Peace flag to fly at the Fort Taber - Fort Rodman Military Museum honors the memory of Albert S. Broadland, formerly of 17 Buttonwood Street, New Bedford, who served his country honorably during WWII with the 98th Bombardment Group of the United States Army Air Corps. ...
New York Post

Oswald met KGB before JFK assassination, delayed records dump shows

Lee Harvey Oswald met with a KGB agent just two months before the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, according to newly unsealed confidential documents stemming from JFK’s murder. The CIA memos, part of a trove of nearly 1,500 documents released Wednesday by the National Archives and Records Administration,...
AFP

US skating legend Michelle Kwan tapped as Belize ambassador

President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Michelle Kwan to be US ambassador to Belize, the biggest diplomatic role yet for the figure skating legend. The five-time world champion, who previously has served primarily in public diplomacy rather than policy roles, needs Senate confirmation. "I am honored to be nominated by President Biden to serve as ambassador to Belize, and if confirmed, I will be very proud to serve my country," Kwan wrote on Twitter after the White House announced her nomination. From 1995 to 2005, Kwan won an unprecedented 43 titles, including world women's crowns in 1996, 1998, 2000, 2001 and 2003.
24/7 Wall St.

25 Longest Reigning Roman Emperors

The latter days of the Roman Republic, which preceded the Roman Empire, were marred by political instability, as senators conspired against one another to hold onto power at the expense of the people. Political factions confiscated property of the common folk, abused the rule of law, and even killed one another in pursuit of their […]
Fox News

JFK assassination: National Archives releases nearly 1,500 confidential documents

The National Archives and Records Administration on Wednesday released nearly 1,500 confidential documents related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy. The government agency released the files Wednesday via their website. Historians, political scholars and believers in a wide range of theories about Kennedy's assassination immediately began poring over the documents.
Washington Post

What do we do now that we know just how far Trump was willing to go?

One challenge for the House select committee investigating the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 is that its mandate was narrowly drawn. It was established to “investigate the facts, circumstances, and causes relating to the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol,” including “influencing factors that contributed to the domestic terrorist attack.” The details of the far-right Proud Boys showing up and breaking windows is squarely within that scope. The months-long effort by Donald Trump and his allies to subvert the election results, less directly.
UPI News

On This Day: North Korea's Kim Jong Il dies

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1790, the Aztec Calendar, or Solar Stone, was uncovered by workmen repairing Mexico City's Central Plaza. In 1903, Orville Wright made history's first sustained airplane flight, lasting 12 seconds and covering 120 feet near Kitty Hawk, N.C. His brother Wilbur flew 852 feet later that day.
