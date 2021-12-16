TODAY IN HISTORY

US President Joe Biden has nominated Caroline Kennedy as the next US Ambassador to Australia. This follows months of speculation that Kennedy would be given a high-profile ambassadorial role, possibly to Australia. It also fills an important vacancy. Australia has been without an US ambassador since Arthur B Culverhouse finished in Canberra in January 2021. Who is Caroline Kennedy? Kennedy is of course already well known as the sole surviving child of former US president John F Kennedy and a member of one America’s most famous and influential political dynasties. She has had an extensive career in her own right. Most notably...

