TODAY IN HISTORY

President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Michelle Kwan to be US ambassador to Belize, the biggest diplomatic role yet for the figure skating legend.
The five-time world champion, who previously has served primarily in public diplomacy rather than policy roles, needs Senate confirmation.
"I am honored to be nominated by President Biden to serve as ambassador to Belize, and if confirmed, I will be very proud to serve my country," Kwan wrote on Twitter after the White House announced her nomination.
From 1995 to 2005, Kwan won an unprecedented 43 titles, including world women's crowns in 1996, 1998, 2000, 2001 and 2003.
