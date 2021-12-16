Rockset Wins Coveted 2021 Datanami Readers’ Choice Award for Top Data and AI Startup and Editor’s Choice Award for Best Analytics Database

Nylas’ Company Culture, Diversity, and CEO Gleb Polyakov all rank in the top 5 percent of all companies on Comparably within their respective categories. Nylas, the communications API platform company for business productivity automation, announced the awards for Best Company Culture, Best CEO, and Best Company for Diversity from Comparably, a leading compensation, culture, and career-monitoring site in the U.S. Nylas closed out 2021 with a culture score of 4.9 out of 5 stars, ranking them in the top 5% of companies on Comparably. Nylas also finished in the top 5% of all companies in the categories of Best CEO and Best Company for Diversity.

