Rockset Wins Coveted 2021 Datanami Readers’ Choice Award for Top Data and AI Startup and Editor’s Choice Award for Best Analytics Database
Sixth Annual Awards Given to Leaders in Global Data Science, AI, and Advanced Analytics. Rockset, the real-time analytics company, announced it has been recognized as the best analytics database and a top data and AI startup in the sixth annual Datanami Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards, which was released at www.datanami.com....martechseries.com
Comments / 0