ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Rockset Wins Coveted 2021 Datanami Readers’ Choice Award for Top Data and AI Startup and Editor’s Choice Award for Best Analytics Database

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSixth Annual Awards Given to Leaders in Global Data Science, AI, and Advanced Analytics. Rockset, the real-time analytics company, announced it has been recognized as the best analytics database and a top data and AI startup in the sixth annual Datanami Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards, which was released at www.datanami.com....

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Nylas Wins 2021 Comparably Awards for Best Company Culture, Best CEO, and Best Company for Diversity

Nylas’ Company Culture, Diversity, and CEO Gleb Polyakov all rank in the top 5 percent of all companies on Comparably within their respective categories. Nylas, the communications API platform company for business productivity automation, announced the awards for Best Company Culture, Best CEO, and Best Company for Diversity from Comparably, a leading compensation, culture, and career-monitoring site in the U.S. Nylas closed out 2021 with a culture score of 4.9 out of 5 stars, ranking them in the top 5% of companies on Comparably. Nylas also finished in the top 5% of all companies in the categories of Best CEO and Best Company for Diversity.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Fuel Cycle Named Best Company for Diversity by Comparably

Fuel Cycle’s second consecutive award as a Best Company for Diversity emphasizes the importance and strength of an inclusive and diverse workplace. Fuel Cycle Inc., the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies, today announced it has been recognized by the Comparably Awards as one of the 2021 Best Companies for Diversity for the second year in a row. This marks the ninth time since the start of 2020 that Fuel Cycle has been recognized by Comparably, including yesterday’s announcement of Fuel Cycle as a Best Company for Women.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Amperity Awarded Two Comparably Awards for Culture, Leadership

Leading customer data platform’s accolades include Best Company Culture and Best CEO. Amperity, the leading customer data platform (CDP) for consumer brands, announced it has won two Comparably Awards for Q4 2021: one for “Best Company Culture” and another for Amperity’s CEO and co-founder, Kabir Shahani, who was recognized as one of the “Best CEOs.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Data Analytics#Data Science#Big Data#Datanami Readers#Marketing Technology News
Android Headlines

AH Reader's Choice Awards 2021: Best App – Coinbase

We’ve recently published our choice for the best app of 2021, Spark. Spark is an email app that you can read more about in the aforementioned article. Now, in addition to our choice, there’s also the choice of our readers, you. You were offered four options to choose from, for the best app of 2021, and you chose Coinbase.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Five9 Wins Best in Biz Awards for Enterprise Product of the Year, Support Department of the Year and Executive of the Year

Inc., a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced that it has been named a Best in Biz Awards winner in three categories: Enterprise Product of the Year, Support Department of the Year, and Executive of the Year for CEO Rowan Trollope. Best in Biz Awards is the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Rivian R1T Wins Again: Edmunds Top Rated Editors' Choice Award

Edmunds chose the 2022 Rivian R1T as the first winner of its first inaugural Edmunds Top Rated Editors' Choice award. The publication says its editors "love" the R1T thanks to its capability on and off the pavement, as well as its state-of-the-art tech features and hefty horsepower. Edmunds goes on...
CARS
HPCwire

Lenovo Recognized in 2021 HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards

Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) received honors in the 19th annual HPCwire Readers’ Choice Awards, presented at the 2021 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis (SC21), in St. Louis, Missouri. Lenovo ISG was recognized with the following honors:. Best AI Product or Technology: Lenovo ThinkSystem...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

Neutronian’s Beta NQI Transparency Ratings Highlight Key Category Leaders Across the MarTech Data Ecosystem

Undertone’s SORT, Bombora, StatSocial, Ibotta and Affinity Answers are among the top-25 ranked overall and category leaders in Neutronian’s public beta ranking. Following the initial release of it’s NQI Transparency Ratings, Neutronian has identified category leaders as a first step in “fit for purpose” guidance for marketers. Most notably is the fact that transparency is not limited to a certain type of data provider with the top ranking companies out of the 150 rated representing a wide variety of data collections and solution types. From online and offline data sources, crawler to survey and panel based data collection, social to B2B insights, and audience to contextual, cookieless data options, public transparency applies across the board.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Mediaocean to Host “The Mediaocean Retreat” during CES 2022, a Two-Day Thought Leadership Program Featuring Top Brands, Agencies, and Media Executives

Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, has released the agenda and speaker line-up for its inaugural two-day “Mediaocean Retreat,” co-produced in partnership with Beet.TV and The Room. The new event, taking place on January 5 and 6 during the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), will feature dynamically-cast...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Selligent Awards 2021 Honor Global Brands for Innovation in Digital Marketing

Alliant Credit Union Wins for Campaign to Promote Digital Banking to Key Customer Segment. Selligent Marketing Cloud (Selligent), the intelligent omnichannel marketing cloud platform and CM Group brand, today announced the winners of the 2021 Selligent Awards. The awards spotlight the most successful, creative and innovative campaigns developed by customers and partners in the past year, using the Selligent platform.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Continual Launches With $4 Million in Seed to Bring AI to the Modern Data Stack

Continual, a company building a next-generation AI platform for the modern data stack, today announces its public beta launch with $4 million in seed funding. The round was led by Amplify Partners, a firm that invests in companies with a vision of transforming infrastructure and machine intelligence tools. Illuminate Ventures, Essence, Wayfinder, and Data Community Fund also participated in the round.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Stirista’s Impressive Growth Recognized by San Antonio Business Journal’s Fast Track Awards

Nearly 100% Three-Year Percentage Growth in Revenue, Stirista Ranked #15 in San Antonio’s Fastest Growing Private Companies. Stirista, the leader in data-driven SaaS marketing solutions, has been named to the San Antonio Business Journal’s Fast Track Award List, marking another outstanding company achievement. Landing the 15th spot among leading San Antonio businesses, the distinguished list measures revenue percentage growth from 2018-2021 and recognizes San Antonio’s fastest-growing private companies.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
martechseries.com

Viant Named a Winner of the Orange County Top Workplaces 2021 Award

Viant Technology Inc. , a leading people-based advertising software company today announced it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Orange County Register. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
BUSINESS
Android Police

Nominate your favorite phones from 2021 for our Readers' Choice Award

2021 was a lot of things — among others, it was a good year for smartphones. We saw foldables finally come into their own, prices began to creep down rather than up, and some of the best software ever released landed in the last year. The Android Police editors have been deliberating over our personal favorites ahead of our own Most Wanted Editors' Choice Awards, but now it's time to start our Readers' Choice awards process, beginning today with your nominations.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Increasing Focus on Advancing Digital Customer Experience (CX) Transformation for Brands Boosts European Outsourcing Industry

CX outsourcers can positively affect the customer journey, helping brands deliver a consistent and appropriate digital experience. Personalization, 24/7 availability, and support through digital channels should enable most brands to keep up with changes in customer behavior. According to Frost & Sullivan, the European outsourcing industry’s focus on improving the conversational customer experience has significantly boosted pandemic recovery, with CX outsourcing revenues expected to grow by 10.1% this year.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Amazon Product Leader Stephen Benedict Joins ID.me as Chief Product Officer

Leader in personalization technology will drive further growth, seamless user experience for digital identity network unicorn. ID.me, the secure digital identity network with over 66 million members, announced Stephen Benedict has joined ID.me as Chief Product Officer. Benedict’s successful track record as a product leader and technology innovator focused on personalization will accelerate ID.me’s mission of providing trusted digital identity to all.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Algolia Named A Great Place To Work For The First Time

Employees cite the five core values of trust, humility, grit, candor and care as reasons for the company’s strong work culture. Algolia, the leading API Platform for Search & Discovery, has been named a Great Place To Work with 96% of employees reporting the company positively, which is 40 points above the average for U.S. based companies. In a survey, Algolia’s employees cited the company’s core values, colleagues, perks, and management as reasons for it being a Great Place To Work. This marks Algolia’s first year being named to this exclusive list.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

GumGum Acquires Attention Measurement And Optimization Platform Playground xyz

Making GumGum One of The First Ad Tech Companies to Offer Creative, Context, and Attention Measurement in One Platform. GumGum, a global media and technology leader, specializing in contextual intelligence, announced the acquisition of Playground xyz, a global attention based advertising platform. The transaction was done using a mix of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive. With the addition of Playground xyz, GumGum will now provide advertisers the ability to measure the attention of their contextually-driven campaigns without the use of personal data.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Marketing Technology and Analytics Software Company Acoustic Expands Arkansas Presence

800-employee IBM spin-off plans Conway office space for Product & Engineering and Customer Success & Support team members. Acoustic, L.P., the independent marketing cloud and analytics provider, announced today that it has secured office space in Conway, Arkansas. The new space, which has a capacity of 30 employees, will be the company’s third U.S. office and is representative of its commitment to a hybrid work environment.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy