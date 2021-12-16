ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Bags Top-Rated EV Badge From Edmunds, Rivian Gets Editor's Choice Crown

By Rachit Vats
 1 day ago
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) have secured top awards from automotive research agency Edmunds as part of its 2022 rankings.

What Happened: Tesla’s affordable, compact sedan Model 3 has been named the top-rated electric vehicle of the year and the recently launched R1T electric pickup truck from Rivian has been crowned the editor’s choice award.

Model 3 has now bagged the title for three years in a row, the research agency said.

“The first all-electric pickup truck to market, it offers an impressive combination of on- and off-road performance, cutting-edge technology and thoughtful utility,” Edmunds said on why R1T bagged editor’s choice award.

The recently-listed Rivian is backed by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F). The pre-revenue electric automaker has delivered just 156 electric vehicles but has secured a higher valuation than legacy rivals Ford and General Motors Co (NYSE: GM).

The development comes on the heels of Tesla CEO Elon Musk securing two back-to-back Person of The Year awards this week.

Author's Take: Tesla has disrupted the automotive sector with electric vehicles despite resistance from traditional players.

Those results are now showing as the entire industry, under pressure from governments and consumers, is taking big steps to shift to an all-electric future.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.82% higher at $975.99 a share on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Rivian

CarBuzz.com

Rivian's Massive Expansion Plans Should Worry Tesla

Electric truck maker Rivian will reportedly announced its plans today to build a $5 billion battery plant east of Atlanta, the Associated Press reports. The plant could eventually employ 7,500 workers, according to sources. That's a bit of good news as the company and one of its main rivals, Tesla, head to court to settle a trade secret dispute.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Elon Musk scares Mercedes-Benz and BMW: former GM and Ford exec Bob Lutz

Veteran automotive executive Bob Lutz recently revealed in a statement to the Financial Times that German luxury automakers Mercedes-Benz and BMW are afraid of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Lutz’s statements were included in an article awarding Elon Musk with the Financial Times‘ Person of the Year Award. Elon...
BUSINESS
Carscoops

These Are America’s Best And Worse Car Brands In New Vehicle Customer Satisfaction

A study from the American Customer Satisfaction Index has revealed that owners of vehicles from Honda are the most satisfied in the automotive industry. The ACSI Automobile Study 2020-2021 was put together based on interviews with 4,888 customers chosen at random and contacted via email between July 6, 2020 and June 28, 2021. Customers were asked to evaluate their recent experiences with major automotive brands. Results are based on a 0-100 scale.
CARS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 5.03% to $926.92 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.47% to 15,180.43 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Tesla Inc. closed $316.57 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
