Public Health

State reports region's daily average number of COVID-19 cases

By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
 1 day ago

According to state Department of Health statistics, the average...

States With the Most Cases of COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in much of the United States. Since the first known case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of 48,982,600 reported cases of COVID-19 nationwide — or 14,972 per 100,000 people. Of course, infections are not evenly spread across the country, and some states have far higher infections rates per capita than others. The number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people ranges from as low as 6,013 to as high as 21,758, depending on the state.
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 694 New Cases, 6 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 694 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths. Of the new cases, 417 are confirmed cases and 217 are probable. The six new deaths all happened in December. One person was in the 25-49 age group, one was in the 50-64 age group and four were 65 or older. There have been 9,708 total hospitalizations and 160,084 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,540. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
NBC News

Covid hospitalization hot spots across the U.S., in five charts

Covid-19 hospitalizations are once again ticking upward after a lull in October and early November, with tens of thousands more Americans filling hospital beds across the country in the past four weeks. The increase is particularly noticeable in the Rust Belt and the Southwest. As of Wednesday, Michigan's population-adjusted rate...
NBC News

U.S. records over 50 million Covid cases

More than 50 million cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the U.S. as new cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus continue to be identified across the country. The U.S. has recorded 50,006,682 known cases and 800,635 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the latest NBC News tally Monday. The case total, which represents about 15 percent of the country’s population, is roughly equal to the combined populations of Florida and Texas.
Daily Mail

US COVID-19 daily deaths rise to 3,800 - the highest in three months - with more than 100,000 cases a week for the first time since October as the Omicron variant is detected in six states

COVID-19 cases and deaths are rising across the United States as the Omicron variant continues to spread around the country. On Thursday, officials recorded 140,875 new cases of the virus with a seven-day rolling average of 101,119, marking the first time that the average has surpassed 100,000 since October 6.
Reuters

S.Africa reports record daily COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South Africa reported a record number of new daily COVID-19 infections on Wednesday in a fourth wave believed to be largely caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 26,976 new cases in the past 24 hours, surpassing a...
Marietta Daily Journal

Cherokee averaging 19 COVID cases per day

Cherokee County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases continued to remain steady for the week ending Friday. As of Friday, the Georgia Department of Public Health was reporting an average of 19.1 cases per day in the county. Excluding a dump of backlogged cases that was reported in the county in late October, Cherokee’s number of new daily cases has hovered around 20 since late October.
