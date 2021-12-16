ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Department of Health flu report lists dozens of area cases

By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
Derrick
 1 day ago

As winter is set to official begin next week and the COVID-19 emergency...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
news3lv.com

First case of Omicron reported in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District today confirmed the state’s first case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant. The Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory tested the specimen and is continuing to provide genome sequencing for positive COVID-19 cases to determine the presence of variants in the community.
LAS VEGAS, NV
butlerradio.com

Latest COVID Update Includes Four More Local Deaths

Four more people have died locally over the past several days as a result of serious COVID-19 symptoms at Butler Memorial Hospital. The hospital reported two COVID-related deaths to the state on Thursday. The hospital reported one COVID-related death to the state on Saturday. The hospital reported one more COVID-related...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza#The Department Of Health
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 694 New Cases, 6 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 694 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths. Of the new cases, 417 are confirmed cases and 217 are probable. The six new deaths all happened in December. One person was in the 25-49 age group, one was in the 50-64 age group and four were 65 or older. There have been 9,708 total hospitalizations and 160,084 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,540. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WRAL

Health experts urge flu shots as North Carolina reports first death

Health experts urge flu shots as North Carolina reports first death. North Carolina is seeing more flu activity than at any time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. Photographer: Lucas Nelson. Reporter: Chris Lovingood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
reviewjournal.com

Health district reports flu hospitalizations, urges vaccination

The Southern Nevada Health District on Friday reported seven confirmed hospitalized cases of flu in Clark County, with more cases expected as the holiday season continues. Flu activity has been minimal so far in Clark County and across the U.S., though many health authorities believe that cases this season could be higher than last season.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
WHSV

Health department urges Virginians to get flu vaccine

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Now that flu season in Virginia is officially underway, the state’s health department urges residents to get their flu vaccine. While flu activity is low nationally, the state has seen sporadic reports of the virus in the past few weeks. “I make it a priority...
VIRGINIA STATE
witzamfm.com

Dubois County Health Department Issues Flu Shot Reminder

Local Sources - The Dubois County Health Department has issued a reminder to residents for flu vaccinations. With Flu season in full swing, the Dubois County Health Department just wanted to remind everyone that we are still offering flu vaccinations for any individuals wanting to protect themselves this flu season.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
yourvalley.net

Flu cases higher this year in Sun Cities area

Flu season is here and Banner Health physicians are encouraging individuals to get the vaccine this year amid higher cases. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Philly

Health Officials Pleading For More Pennsylvanians To Get Flu Shots As Hospitals Nearing Capacity Due To COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Public health officials are launching a full-court press to urge people to get the flu shot as well as the COVID-19 vaccine, and there are particular concerns for the elderly and children. Pennsylvania health officials are sounding the alarm, saying fewer people are getting flu shots this year, and hospitals are seeing twice as many emergency room visits for the flu than there were two years ago. “The flu seasons can be quite variable, but again, remember last year, we were wearing masks and we were staying away from crowds,” Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said, “and we’re not...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KFOX 14

El Paso health authority issues warning as flu cases rise

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Local Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza said preventative measures against COVID-19 helped slow the spread of the flu last year. But this year, as COVID-19 restrictions ease and people continue to gather he said El Paso is already seeing a higher number of flu cases than usual.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy