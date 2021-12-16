ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebank Valley Trails fundraising open through December

By From staff reports
Derrick
 1 day ago

Redbank Valley Trails Association (RVTA) has opened its annual December...

www.thederrick.com

abcnews4.com

Savannah Bee Co. gives back through 'Bee Cause' winter fundraiser

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Bee Company welcomed community members to their Johnny Mercer Blvd. location to celebrate the start of winter Savannah-small-business-style. The event featured some local artists and food vendors..and also offered opportunities to support Savannah-based charities. Throughout the year, the Savannah Bee Company offers garden tours at their greenhouse to show kids how honey is made in their own backyards.
SAVANNAH, GA
NBC26

Fundraiser application process for victims of Waukesha Parade tragedy now open

WAUKESHA — The primary fundraiser in the wake of the Waukesha Parade tragedy has now opened the application process so that victims and their families can receive money. The United for Waukesha Community Fund was formed by the Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County to help people dealing with injury and loss as a result of the incident. Six people were killed and 62 others were injured after a man drove an SUV down the street during Waukesha's annual Christmas parade.
WAUKESHA, WI
KXRM

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity fundraises through gingerbread houses for the holidays

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, Dec. 3, Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity’s Gingerbread Home Build fundraiser will begin and continue through Friday, Dec. 17. Individuals, families, and businesses have already registered to decorate gingerbread house kits, and on Dec. 3, those entries will compete to gather the most donation “votes” for their gingerbread home.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
spartaindependent.com

Peters Valley Holiday Market is open through January

The annual Holiday Market at Peters Valley School of Craft is back and runs through the end of January. Shoppers will find hand-made work by more than 100 local and national craftspeople, including pottery, jewelry, glass, wood, wearable fiber arts, photography, toys, books, and more. Located at 19 Kuhn Road...
LAYTON, NJ
mygateway.news

Open House fundraiser for two good causes goes until Christmas

BALDWIN, WI – Friends Linda Booth and Cindy Hagen who had been coworkers together who previously had been affected by life altering events and are members of two caring organizations that they want to raise some funds for. These two inspiring women stared to put their creative ideas together...
BALDWIN, WI
foxbangor.com

Salvation Army fundraising through Red Kettle campaign once again

BANGOR — You’ve probably heard the sound of bells ringing outside of stores as the Salvation Army is fundraising through its Red Kettle campaign once again this holiday season. “I hope that people will see that we are doing the best we can with what we have, and...
BANGOR, ME
Plumas County News

C. Roy Carmichael Elementary to hold watershed program fundraiser on December 15

C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School in Portola is happy to announce that in conjunction with Lena’s Cantina, they will be holding a watershed program fundraiser for sixth grade students on Wednesday, December 15. All you have to do is order dine in or take out food and drinks to support the program. Lena’s Cantina will be donating a portion of the proceeds raised. Lena’s Cantina is located at 165 East Sierra Avenue in Portola and take out orders can be placed by calling 832-5360.
PORTOLA, CA
uticaphoenix.net

Mohawk Valley Almanac December 2021 Edition

December 10 Human Rights Day and Human Refugee Day. December 17 Wright Brothers’ Day; Pan American Day. December 26 Boxing Day in Canada; First Day of Kwanza. Beginning on Thanksgiving, extending to New Year’s Day is the holiday season which includes the entire month of December. Christmas, St. Nicholas Day, Hannukkah and Kwanzaa are all religious holidays during the month. Family gatherings and large parties are still under stress and uncertainty related to covid. Most notable is the polarizing issues of vaccine and mask mandates, at work, on transit, in schools and at public gatherings. Unfortunately, this is unlikely to be resolved to everyone’s satisfaction in the very near future.
MOHAWK, NY
ourquadcities.com

Fundraiser supports new bike trail through historic Moline neighborhood

Plans are coming together to link a popular bike trail through a historic Moline neighborhood. River Action showed Local 4 News the plans on Tuesday. This trail would link Sylvan Island with the Floreciente neighborhood. Right now, River Action is trying to raise more money to get the planning and design stage finished.
MOLINE, IL
sheltonherald.com

Work party planned at Shelton’s Oak Valley Trail

SHELTON - The Shelton Trails Committee is seeking volunteers for a work party Saturday on Oak Valley Trail. Oak Valley Trail was recently rerouted and there is one spot that tends to be soggy much of the year. A few stepping stones are in place, but volunteers are needed to complete the work, said committee member Val Gossett.
SHELTON, CT
FOX21News.com

Indy Give! 2021: Trails and Open Space Coalition

FOX21 Morning News at 8 Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program Winner. FOX21 Morning News at 8 Indy Give Pioneer's Museum. Indy Give! 2021: Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance. Pikes Peak Community Foundation talks Transforming Safety Initiative. Omicron Makes for Tough Economic Forecast. Tough Deciscions Ahead for Federal Reserve in...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
houmatimes.com

Vandebilt Raises Over $56,000 Through Fundraising Efforts

Vandebilt Catholic High School raised over $56,000 through the Terrier Tailgate and La Carreta “Kickoff” dining donations proving there’s nothing like Terrier pride!. The school said the funds will be used to support and supplement campus repair costs that were caused by Hurricane Ida. They gave their heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported the school so far.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Lebanon-Express

Video: Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: The Old Mill Trail

Take a walk on a brand new path in Lebanon, the Old Mill Trail. This route runs parallel to the South Santiam River, starting at Gills Landing, and it’s about three-fourths of a mile long. The trail is freshly paved, so this seems like a perfect spot to visit in the rainy Northwest winter.
LEBANON, OR
wfsu.org

Leon County launches historic trail through downtown Tallahassee

A new trail through downtown Tallahassee will give visitors a chance to venture into the city’s past at their own pace. “This trail was certainly not designed for someone to do in a day or even two days,” said Katie Kole, senior marketing director for Leon County’s Division of Tourism. “You can kind of pick and choose spots that interest you.”
LEON COUNTY, FL
Texoma's Homepage

Help Hospice light the star on the Tree of Lights

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hospice of Wichita Falls still needs your help reaching their fundraising goal of $275,000 during the Tree of Lights campaign, their biggest fundraiser of the year. As of Friday morning, December 17, over $267,000 has been raised for the 36th year of the campaign. Hospice of Wichita Falls to kick off […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX

