ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Connie Nielsen: 'Close to Me' doesn't sugarcoat its heroine

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pnkb4_0dOM1LTr00

NEW YORK, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Wonder Woman and Gladiator actress Connie Nielsen says she wanted to star in Close to Me because the miniseries' honesty and dark humor doesn't attempt to sugarcoat her amnesiac character, Jo Harding.

"Women have had to find a space of power within the patriarchy. They are so rarely allowed to be who they really are," Nielsen told UPI in a Zoom interview Tuesday.

"Women get enveloped in these ideals of who they are supposed to be, and almost all of them mean non-aggressive, not angry, charming, funny, loving, kind -- all of these beautiful-person aspects," she said.

"I wanted to show the truth with warts and all because that is real power -- when women are allowed to really, really be what they really are."

Based on Amanda Reynolds' novel of the same name, the six-part mystery follows Jo, a wealthy translator who is struggling to remember the events of the previous year after she falls down a flight of stairs and cracks her head on the tiled floor of her home.

Co-starring Christopher Eccleston and Sarah Lynch, it debuts Thursday on Sundance Now and AMC+.

In addition to starring in the thriller, Nielsen also served as an executive producer on the project, which was adapted for the screen by Angela Pell.

In essence, it was a woman's story told by women storytellers, and it included nuances, particularly concerning marriage, menopause and pregnancy loss that a male filmmaker might have missed.

"Our male director [Michael Samuels] took a certain joy in being able to participate in something that was most definitely female-driven," the 52-year-old Danish actress said.

"As executive producer, I felt really glad to protect those ugly aspects of the character, the truth about her. We weren't trying to make her palatable. We were trying to make her real."

Nielsen also relished the rare opportunity to play a woman investigating her own life.

She said she thinks the story is set up brilliantly, with Jo saying exactly what she feels -- no matter how rude or cruel it might sound -- while she sifts through her jumbled thoughts, trying to determine what are real memories as opposed to fantasies, hallucinations or ideas other people have suggested to her.

"You have someone who is looking for her own self to be a reliable narrator," the actress said.

"She thinks she knows the truth, but then she has forgotten stuff," Nielsen added. "Her brain has this injury that makes her unfiltered on the one hand, but also makes her experience the world in a way that makes her worry if she can she trust herself."

Because much of the story unfolds via flashback when blonde Jo had red hair and no visible wounds, the production's crew -- particularly the makeup and costume departments -- kept meticulous records of details called "bibles" to maintain story continuity.

How long she should limp or act like she is in physical pain were some of characteristics that were carefully considered and planned out.

"Those had to be truthful," Nielsen said.

Further complicating matters was that episodes were not filmed in their entirety, one at the time.

"We were all over the place because we were doing locations," Nielsen recalled, with scenes that took place in Jo's posh house, childhood home and office, as well as various restaurants, friends' homes and medical facilities.

The actress said she became used to the bruising makeup after a while, and it didn't bother her to see her face appear injured when she looked in the mirror.

She emphasized that the gruesome look and blonde hair were important to help viewers keep track of where they were in the timeline of the story.

"It was really important for me to map those Jos," she said.

As it turns out, the year Jo is having trouble remembering was fraught with family and financial tensions, including the sad realization that her father has dementia and no longer can take care of himself.

His failure to recognize his current reality and remember clearly events from the past mirror what his only child is enduring.

Some middle-aged adults might relate to this aspect of the story because they also have witnessed the decline of their own mothers and fathers, Nielsen emphasized.

"When you get into menopause, you are already seeing that reversal of roles between you and your parents -- where you become their protector, their nurse," she said. "That is an emotional difficulty."

Nielsen said she is enjoying this stage of her career, which has afforded opportunities to play meaty character-driven roles, as well as larger-than-life comic book characters.

"I'm certainly having a fun time," she said. "I feel like [during] my whole career, I was at a loss as to why all of the brilliant women I knew in my real life and who I admired were not being portrayed on film. ... I'm just fighting to show women stories that reflect them."

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Adds Matthew McConaughey Rom-Com, and It's Already a Top 10 Movie

Fool's Gold might have been a box office disappointment and one of the movies that made Matthew McConaughey swear to never make another romantic comedy again, but the movie is finding new life on Netflix. The 2008 comedy, also starring his How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson, was among the many movies that joined the streaming service on Dec. 1. Fool's Gold debuted at the number 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today chart.
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

Review: Riz Ahmed drama 'Encounter' doesn't stay close enough

Riz Ahmed plays a father trying to save his kids from an alien invasion in "Encounter." The kids, through no fault of their own, are in another movie altogether. Former Marine Staff Sgt. Malik Khan (Ahmed) shows up where his sons live with his ex and her new husband and takes the kids on a sudden road trip. He tells them that alien parasites are taking over human bodies, including Mom's. The boys are 8 and 10 and haven't seen Dad in two years, so they are understandably willing to go along. But as complications mount, Dad will either be proved a hero ... or something else.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Eccleston
Person
Connie Nielsen
Popculture

Connie Nielsen Speaks out on Lynda Carter Joining 'Wonder Woman 3' (Exclusive)

Following a welcomed and surprising cameo in Wonder Woman 1984 last Christmas, Lynda Carter is officially returning to Themyscira for the franchise's third installment Wonder Woman 3 — yet to be formally titled. First confirmed by Gal Gadot last month as reported by our sister site ComicBook.com, Carter is best known for playing Wonder Woman in the 1970s series of the same name. As fans had previously anticipated following months of rumors, Carter popped up in the post-credits scene of WW84, this time taking on the role of Asteria. Connie Nielsen, who plays Wonder Woman's mother, Hippolyta, spoke to PopCulture.com exclusively about the casting of Carter, admitting she is thrilled to work with her.
MOVIES
UPI News

'With Love' star Vincent Rodriguez III: 'Love is for everybody'

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Vincent Rodriguez III said his new show, With Love, premiering Friday on Prime Video, connects diverse characters through romance. Rodriguez, 39, plays Henry Cruz, a bisexual Filipino man who meets his boyfriend's Latino family. "Love is for everyone, no matter what ethnic background you...
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Reveals A Third 'Magic Mike' Movie Is On The Way

Channing Tatum has not hung up his G-string for good just yet. On Monday, the actor confirmed that a third film installment of the smash stripper-themed franchise “Magic Mike” is on the way. “Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in,” Tatum wrote on Twitter and Instagram alongside a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroine#Menopause#Film Star#Wonder Woman#Zoom#Sundance Now#Amc#Danish
TVLine

Suspicion First Look: Uma Thurman Abduction Drama Features Big Bang, Scorpion, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Vets

Could one of these familiar faces be responsible for the abduction of an American businesswoman’s son? Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that new drama Suspicion will premiere Friday, Feb. 4. Based on the Israeli drama False Flag, the eight-episode series stars Oscar nominee Uma Thurman (Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction) as a prominent businesswoman “whose son is kidnapped from a New York hotel,” per the official logline. Soon after, “the eye of suspicion falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. “As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces...
TV SERIES
SFGate

Ethan Hawke’s ‘The Black Phone’ Shifts to Summer Release

Blumhouse’s upcoming horror film starring Ethan Hawke has delayed its release to summer 2022. Originally scheduled for Feb. 4, “The Black Phone” will now hit theaters on June 24. Directed by Scott Derrickson, “The Black Phone” follows a 13-year-old boy named Finney Shaw who is kidnapped by a killer and taken to a soundproof basement where no one can hear his screams. According to the film’s logline, “When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.”
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Variety

Guillermo del Toro and Jane Campion Talk ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Nightmare Alley’ and Learning to Love Netflix

Jane Campion would like to apologize. “I didn’t get back to you that weekend because I got sick,” she says. “I got food poisoning.” Campion isn’t talking to her publicist or a manager. Nor is she addressing one of the dozens of Netflix handlers who have been by her side continuously since last September as she’s flown all over the world — unveiling her latest opus, “The Power of the Dog,” at film festivals and to Oscar voters. No, the person who Campion ghosted over email is … Guillermo del Toro. Since the two of them are about to talk about...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Eddie Redmayne Says Starring in The Danish Girl “Was a Mistake”

Eddie Redmayne has a few regrets. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the actor addresses the backlash surrounding his decision to portray Lili Elbe—one of the first people to undergo gender confirmation surgery—in the 2015 film The Danish Girl. Even at the time, Redmayne faced backlash for taking on the role of a trans women despite personally identifying as a cisgender man.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Actor Kidman brings Lucille Ball to life in 'Being the Ricardos'

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Actors Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on Monday launched their latest film "Being the Ricardos" in Los Angeles about Hollywood icon Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who starred in the classic American sitcom "I Love Lucy" but were also a couple off-screen. Tony Hale,...
MOVIES
Popculture

Isla Fisher Addresses 'Wedding Crashers' Sequel Rumors (Exclusive)

After Owen Wilson stated Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin was "working on something" to make a sequel to the 2005 smash hit comedy blockbuster happen, Isla Fisher admits she doesn't know what's going on with it at the moment. While chatting with PopCulture.com about her new animated film Back to the Outback, now streaming on Netflix, the Australian actress acknowledges the fan fervor for the film but isn't part of those talks just yet.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Actor, Rapper Da’Vinchi Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Actor and rapper Da’Vinchi has signed with APA for representation in all areas. Da’Vinchi is one of the stars of BMF (formerly known as Black Mafia Family), the hit crime drama that is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for Starz. The actor plays one of the infamous Flenory brothers in the show, which debuted in September and almost immediately secured a second season renewal. This past fall served up another milestone for Da’Vinchi as he also made his Broadway debut in October. He was part of the ensemble in the Keenan Scott II play Thoughts of a Colored Man, playing...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
230K+
Followers
46K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy