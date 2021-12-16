ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

High school football signees: Guy to Georgia State, Hopkins to Coastal Carolina is official

By Mark Pinson
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Ksar_0dOM1FBV00

The sacrifices that were made, the countless hours of practice, and their hard work in the classroom paid off in a big way, as Vanguard seniors Izaiah Guy and Elijah Hopkins signed national letters of intent on Wednesday night.

Guy, a 6-foot 2 defensive back with a physical style of play who had numerous scholarship offers, will play at Georgia State University, which is a Division I school located in Atlanta.

"I've been dreaming about this moment since I was a little kid playing pee wee football and just to be here now is very exciting," Guy said. "I had a decision between Yale and Georgia State, and with me being in contact with Georgia State for a long time, I just felt that was the best place for me."

Georgia State is a member of the Sun Belt Conference and is coached by Shawn Elliott. The Panthers went 7-5 this season, which included a 42-40 win over Coastal Carolina and a 34-24 loss to Auburn.

Guy, who played at Forest High his first three years, transferred to Vanguard for his final year and helped the Knights go 12-1 before losing to Orlando Jones in the FHSAA Class 6A regional finals. He hopes to be able to contribute as a freshman to the Georgia State program at cornerback and nickel back.

"I have a chance to play early as long as I learn the system," Guy said. "They lost a couple seniors and some fifth-year guys, and they're only bringing in three defensive backs, so the opportunity is there."

Seeing Guy sign with Georgia State was special for his family.

"I'm very proud of Izaiah," said his mother, Christina Guy. "I'm very happy with his choice of Georgia State because he felt comfortable there and he can just be himself and pursue his career and dreams."

Hopkins, a 5-foot 11 cornerback who had several offers, including from Florida, Tennessee and the University of South Florida, signed with Coastal Carolina University, which is a Division I school located in Conway, South Carolina.

The Chanticleers compete in the Sun Belt Conference and went 10-2 this season, including a 48-22 drubbing of Kansas.

Coastal Carolina is playing in the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl in Orlando on Friday night against Northern Illinois University.

"I've worked my whole life for this moment and it means a lot to me," Hopkins said. "Signing with a college and getting to the NFL is my goal and Coastal Carolina will help me on that path."

During his recruitment, Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell made quite an impression on Hopkins, who will return punts and kicks as well as play cornerback.

"Coach Chadwell was in touch with me, my mom and my grandmother all the time with calls and letters and showed me the most love," Hopkins said.

The versatile Hopkins, who played at Vanguard as a freshman and sophomore before transferring to West Port his junior year and came back to Vanguard for his senior season, is going to enroll in January to enhance his chances of contributing to the Chanticleers his first year.

"I made the right choice to come back to Vanguard," Hopkins said. "I got to play with a great group of guys that were like family, and we had a great season. I want to get up to Coastal Carolina and get into the playbook as soon as possible because several defensive backs graduated."

Hopkins has been selected to play in the prestigious Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Football game next week in the Villages.

Seeing her son achieve one of his goals was memorable for his mother.

"It's a very proud and emotional day," LaTerrah Hopkins said. "Since Elijah was 7 he told me he was going to play college football, and for this day to be here is pretty awesome. I'm very happy he's going to Coastal Carolina since it's a small school and I think he'll fit right in. The coaching staff has been together for at least nine years and they are good, genuine people. Coach Chadwell gives me that father, uncle feeling and I'm very confident that he'll make sure Elijah graduates college a better man and a better athlete."

Longtime Vanguard coach Edwin Farmer said he is looking forward to following Hopkins’ and Guy’s college achievements on and off the field.

"This a great opportunity for these two young men," Farmer said. "Elijah and Izaiah are excellent student-athletes and we're very proud of them. Playing football in college is great, but getting an education and earning a degree is the most important thing."

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Brian Kelly Reportedly Lets Go Of Notable LSU Coach

Just over a week ago, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly shocked the football world by leaving the Fighting Irish for LSU. In the time since he left, Kelly has been making numerous changes to the LSU coaching staff. On Tuesday afternoon, another one of his reported moves is making headlines.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Elliott
Person
Orlando Jones
FanSided

Michigan State Football: 3 reasons 5-star OT Kiyaunta Goodwin will flip to Spartans

Five-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin was on campus this past weekend and it feels like Michigan State football is trending here. Folks, Tuck is absolutely comin’. The second-year Michigan State football coach is on the verge of signing his first top-20 class in East Lansing and the program’s first since 2016. If all goes as planned on Wednesday, he could very well end up with a top-15 group.
MICHIGAN STATE
Miami Herald

Mario Cristobal makes major signing-day splash, landing star Dillard DL Nyjalik Kelly

Nyjalik Kelly didn’t want to have to go play on the other side of the country. Kelly said he would have, though, if it meant having Mario Cristobal as his coach. So when Cristobal recently left the University of Oregon to come home to coach the Miami Hurricanes, Kelly said his decision as to where he’d play college football was a “no-brainer.”
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Georgia State University#American Football#Vanguard#Division#Yale#The Sun Belt Conference#Panthers#Auburn#Forest High#Knights#Fhsaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

414
Followers
173
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy