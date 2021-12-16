High school football signees: Guy to Georgia State, Hopkins to Coastal Carolina is official

The sacrifices that were made, the countless hours of practice, and their hard work in the classroom paid off in a big way, as Vanguard seniors Izaiah Guy and Elijah Hopkins signed national letters of intent on Wednesday night.

Guy, a 6-foot 2 defensive back with a physical style of play who had numerous scholarship offers, will play at Georgia State University, which is a Division I school located in Atlanta.

"I've been dreaming about this moment since I was a little kid playing pee wee football and just to be here now is very exciting," Guy said. "I had a decision between Yale and Georgia State, and with me being in contact with Georgia State for a long time, I just felt that was the best place for me."

Georgia State is a member of the Sun Belt Conference and is coached by Shawn Elliott. The Panthers went 7-5 this season, which included a 42-40 win over Coastal Carolina and a 34-24 loss to Auburn.

Guy, who played at Forest High his first three years, transferred to Vanguard for his final year and helped the Knights go 12-1 before losing to Orlando Jones in the FHSAA Class 6A regional finals. He hopes to be able to contribute as a freshman to the Georgia State program at cornerback and nickel back.

"I have a chance to play early as long as I learn the system," Guy said. "They lost a couple seniors and some fifth-year guys, and they're only bringing in three defensive backs, so the opportunity is there."

Seeing Guy sign with Georgia State was special for his family.

"I'm very proud of Izaiah," said his mother, Christina Guy. "I'm very happy with his choice of Georgia State because he felt comfortable there and he can just be himself and pursue his career and dreams."

Hopkins, a 5-foot 11 cornerback who had several offers, including from Florida, Tennessee and the University of South Florida, signed with Coastal Carolina University, which is a Division I school located in Conway, South Carolina.

The Chanticleers compete in the Sun Belt Conference and went 10-2 this season, including a 48-22 drubbing of Kansas.

Coastal Carolina is playing in the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl in Orlando on Friday night against Northern Illinois University.

"I've worked my whole life for this moment and it means a lot to me," Hopkins said. "Signing with a college and getting to the NFL is my goal and Coastal Carolina will help me on that path."

During his recruitment, Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell made quite an impression on Hopkins, who will return punts and kicks as well as play cornerback.

"Coach Chadwell was in touch with me, my mom and my grandmother all the time with calls and letters and showed me the most love," Hopkins said.

The versatile Hopkins, who played at Vanguard as a freshman and sophomore before transferring to West Port his junior year and came back to Vanguard for his senior season, is going to enroll in January to enhance his chances of contributing to the Chanticleers his first year.

"I made the right choice to come back to Vanguard," Hopkins said. "I got to play with a great group of guys that were like family, and we had a great season. I want to get up to Coastal Carolina and get into the playbook as soon as possible because several defensive backs graduated."

Hopkins has been selected to play in the prestigious Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Football game next week in the Villages.

Seeing her son achieve one of his goals was memorable for his mother.

"It's a very proud and emotional day," LaTerrah Hopkins said. "Since Elijah was 7 he told me he was going to play college football, and for this day to be here is pretty awesome. I'm very happy he's going to Coastal Carolina since it's a small school and I think he'll fit right in. The coaching staff has been together for at least nine years and they are good, genuine people. Coach Chadwell gives me that father, uncle feeling and I'm very confident that he'll make sure Elijah graduates college a better man and a better athlete."

Longtime Vanguard coach Edwin Farmer said he is looking forward to following Hopkins’ and Guy’s college achievements on and off the field.

"This a great opportunity for these two young men," Farmer said. "Elijah and Izaiah are excellent student-athletes and we're very proud of them. Playing football in college is great, but getting an education and earning a degree is the most important thing."