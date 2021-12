Every year brings something new for users in different categories. The twentieth century is no different as it continues the trend. Technological enhancements are now a norm, and more are expected in coming years. Despite all the good that the world was going through came the bad in the form of Covid-19. Not knowing how to deal with the threat and fearing the worst, lockdowns were imposed globally in an effort to contain the pandemic, albeit with little success. The overall inflicted damage was worse as it reflected on economies of scale as people lost their jobs and went out of business overnight. The backdrop is important as it explains why CWG markets took the initiative and strived to enable the commoner to generate sufficient financial resources through financial instrument training.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO