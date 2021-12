Cefion messenger is designed to be the best anonymous messenger in the digital world in the 21st century. The app does not collect user data, so you are free to choose how much information to reveal in your profile. Messages are encrypted only by the sender and the recipient (or personally on devices of the conversation participants) The written text and embedded content cannot be intercepted and decrypted by third parties. With the decentralized blockchain technology, messages are encrypted just by the. sender and. recipient. It is possible to pin important contacts in the priority list, create communities, and join news channels.

