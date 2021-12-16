ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas can never be canceled

Cover picture for the articleAs political strife intensifies and people are increasingly canceled for their opinions, the reality of Christmas should ground us in deeper truths. In our hyper-politicized culture and angst today, Christmas is often diminished. One of the goals within our cultural wars is to push Christmas aside, to make even more room...

Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
RELIGION
SheKnows

The Authentic Way I Celebrate Christmas As a Mexican Mom

One of the things I miss the most during the holidays is being in my home country surrounded by family. In Mexico, we celebrate the Christmas season for almost one month starting on December 12, the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, until January 6 with the arrival of The Three Kings. We call this joyous time the Guadalupe-Reyes Marathon and each year, I try to recreate these Mexican traditions at home with my family in New York.
SOCIETY
Lifehacker

How to Explain to Your Kids Why You Celebrate Christmas When You Aren't Religious

One of the big shifts between our parents’ generation and ours is the increasing number of families who are choosing to raise their children without religious beliefs. In a 2019 survey that was conducted by the American Enterprise Institute, only 42% of families with children under the age of 18 report attending religious services regularly—compare that with the 61% of parents who are now over the age of 65 (and have grown children) who reported attending religious services regularly when their kids were young.
RELIGION
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Childhood enthusiasm for Christmas never waned in Aunt Ebb

The better we know someone, the easier it is to decide on a Christmas gift of course. Yes, I certainly have given many gift cards and cash to people I know very well, but a tangible gift is preferable. After all, gift cards and cash don’t last long, but a...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Herald-Banner

Local Christmas tradition returning

For more than five decades one local church has presented the story of Christmas, a tradition that has been suspended only twice. Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Greenville intends to conduct its live Nativity, returning the performance back to the church site, 6801 Wesley St. The program will be presented outside on the church’s north plaza between 7 and 9 p.m. Dec. 23.
GREENVILLE, TX
The Conversation U.S.

To tree, or not to tree? How Jewish-Christian families navigate the 'December Dilemma'

Traditionally, for Christian-Jewish families – or at least in writing about them – the month of December is referred to as a “dilemma.” This time of year brings discussion about whether to celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, or both, which often centers on one key question: “To tree, or not to tree?” Of course, interfaith families negotiate these kinds of decisions all year round: Should we observe your traditions, my traditions, both, or neither? On some level, these are questions that any family – blood or chosen – has to navigate, even when they share the same religion. But December throws them into...
RELIGION
texasmetronews.com

FAITHFUL UTTERANCES: Christmas Wish: Just Say No

It is hard to believe that we are just a few weeks away from Christmas. I think in our desire to get so much done by the end of the year in addition to purchasing gifts for friends and loved ones, I wonder if many of us have lost sight of why we do what we do this time of year.
RELIGION
The Oklahoman

Viewpoint: Hope is what we celebrate at Christmas

Today is the Fourth Sunday of Advent. The first scripture reading for today from the prophet Micah concludes “he shall be peace.”. In a troubled, divided world, torn with violence and victimization, we yearn for peace. This is the hope of Advent — true and lasting peace. This peace is a Person, this peace is Christmas.
RELIGION
InsideHook

An Italian Church Had to Apologize After a Bishop Told Kids Santa Isn’t Real

As a former child raised in the Catholic faith, I can confirm that there are many things kids who grow up Catholic may one day come to resent about their religious upbringing. In addition to the sexual repression and constant reminders of mortality, an unfortunate group of youngsters who were subjected to the senseless Santa spoilers of an Italian bishop will have yet another thing to add to that list of grievances against Catholicism.
RELIGION
creators.com

Taking Christmas Seriously

We all know that God works in mysterious ways. Last weekend, two friends and I were deeply moved when we saw a theatrical production of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." This is the famous and popular tale of the transformation and redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge from a rasping, grasping old miser into a lovable, generous old man who, late in life, becomes determined to make amends for all his extreme selfishness and his public denunciations of charity.
RELIGION
NBC Chicago

Bah! Humbug! Italy Bishop Tells Children Santa Doesn't Exist

A Roman Catholic diocese in Sicily publicly apologized to outraged parents after its bishop told a group of children that Santa Claus doesn’t exist. In a Facebook post and subsequent comments Friday, the diocese of Noto insisted that Bishop Antonio Stagliano didn’t mean to dash the dreams of the youngsters two weeks before Christmas.
RELIGION
The Oak Ridger

UCCOTH Blue Christmas service

A Blue Christmas service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, in the historic chapel of the United Church, Chapel on the Hill, 85 Kentucky Ave. The public is invited. Face coverings will be required and social distancing encouraged, according to a news release. It is described in...
OAK RIDGE, TN
The Gleaner

Evan Jackson column: God has a purpose for you

In this season as we celebrate the birth of Jesus, I’m mindful of the great sense of purpose with which God directs His plan. The Bible tells us, “When the set time had fully come, God sent his Son, born of a woman” (Galatians 4:4, NIV). The timing of the birth of Jesus was no accident; it was the set time God had appointed in history.
HENDERSON, KY
ahherald.com

Sacrilege for Christmas

Before I start this article, I must say that I have a thick skin and I am rarely offended. I give space to people’s ideas, religious preferences, political affiliations, and even crude humor. So, I was shocked at how strongly I reacted to a Christmas picture in Siegessäule, a magazine whose tagline is “we are queer Berlin.” The image depicts Mary, Joseph, and Baby Jesus. Their clothing evokes the trans flag, with Joseph wearing pink, Mary wearing blue, and Baby Jesus dressed in white. However, Mary has never looked this way before—in this picture, Mary is a bearded man. The European Union’s LGBTQ+ goodwill ambassador Riccardo Simonetti posed as the cross-dressing Mary. The picture is offensive and sacrilegious in view of the fact that the Scriptures say Jesus was born of the Virgin Mary, a woman.
RELIGION
The Repository

St. Timothy’s Church sets Christmas week events

MASSILLON – St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church will host an organ recital by Loren Veigel on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. The performance is casual and free. Those who are able are encouraged to bring canned or dry goods for the parish food pantry to assist those in the community who are hungry. Veigel is the former Washington High School choir director and organist and choirmaster at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. ...
MASSILLON, OH
northernpublicradio.org

Perspective: Consumerism and Christmas

The Advent season is here again. While still in the midst of a pandemic, there’s still plenty of reasons to be joyous. As a Christian pastor, I’m always reflective this time of the year. While many Americans would consider the United States a Christian nation, in my humble opinion, we’ve missed the mark in understanding the essence of Christmas. At its origin Christmas is the celebration of the coming or birth of Jesus, who Christians honor as the messiah or Christ.
RELIGION
Reporter

Worship news for Christmas

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 211 S. Main St., North Wales, will celebrate Christmas Eve with services on Friday, Dec. 24: 4 p.m. Zoom service; 6 p.m. Live in the Sanctuary, and 8 p.m. Live in the Sanctuary. Masks and social distancing please. No service on Christmas Day. St. John’s...
LANSDALE, PA

