Indianapolis, IN

An east side mother speaks out after her 10-year-old kid is shot 3 times while asleep in bed

By Mike Sullivan
 1 day ago

INDIANAPOLIS — An east side mother is speaking out after a barrage of bullets struck her apartment complex injuring her 10-year-old son. The boy is out of the hospital, but the family is still working through the emotional trauma.

“He’s so strong. My heart dropped when he got shot, but he was still asking us, ‘Are you okay? Are you all okay?” said Tierra of her son Jacory. The mother of five has asked that we keep her last name hidden.

The incident happened earlier this week at the Amber Woods Apartment complex on North Mitthoeffer Road. Tierra had just put her children to bed when she dozed off herself. She awoke ten minutes later as bullets peppered her home. Jacory was struck three times in the back.

“Three grazed, and put a big hole about this big in his back,” said Tierra, sizing out the injury with her hand, “We are blessed that we are out of the hospital and no surgeries.”

Tierra doesn’t believe her family was targeted. She has no enemies and says she is just a single mother who is going to school to make a better life for her children. She tells us her apartment complex is full of single mothers like herself.

“I would rather live in a box than go back. It’s not the apartments, it’s the people. Violence shouldn’t be accounted for, there are so many children in those apartments. It’s senseless violence, and you all are hurting kids. Every parent with children should be prepared”, said Tierra. “I was prepared for a funeral, or I was prepared for my mom to plan mine honestly.”

