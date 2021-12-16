ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KYW Medical Report: Some celebs say they don’t bathe regularly. What’s the health impact?

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Several celebrities have recently gone public with statements that they rarely bathe. There are many obvious questions that these statements raise, but what about the health impact?

Despite celebs’ recent comments, a study of Americans and their bathing habits has found that more than 50% either bathe or shower every day.

We know that washing our hands helps reduce the spread of infection, but bathing also can prevent infections and illness by removing dead skin and disease-causing germs. There is also a relaxing effect that can be good for the psyche.

However, there are some benefits to bathing less frequently. For instance, if you have dry skin, hot water can make things worse. If you bathe too frequently, it can remove protective bacteria as well.

Ultimately, it is a personal choice — and it may also be a personal choice of those around you.

#Bathing#Bacteria#Infectious Diseases
