Hip hop artist who grew up in New Bedford is releasing a music video inspired by the city

NEW BEDFORD — A local hip hop artist will be returning to New Bedford for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to debut his first music video, "Rick Ross Grunt."

“New Bedford is really where I got my start, and my inspiration for all this," said Alex Carr, 24. "I figured it would be the best place to launch it off.”

Carr, who lives in California's San Francisco Bay Area, grew up in the North End and attended New Bedford High School. During his junior year, he joined a hip-hop club organized by the non-profit 3rd EyE Youth Empowerment.

“I had been making poetry and other forms of music since my early adolescence, and that found a stride in rap," he said.

After high school, Carr joined the Navy and was recruited for three and a half years. After that, he moved to California to live with his girlfriend in 2019.

"The opportunity that was out here in California, as far as professionally was a lot better than back home," Carr said. "I ended up meeting a lot of people in the music scene."

Unfortunately, it didn't workout between Carr and his girlfriend. "I'd really never been on my own and on my own two feet as a young adult," he said. "There was definitely a sense of empowerment from that, that I really grew from."

Carr admitted after leaving the military he was overweight, depressed and making unhealthy choices. He decided to focus on fitness and lost 50 pounds.

"I started to see a lot more confidence and more resilience in myself," he said.

“It kind of pushed the needle... discovering the things that make me tick, realizing that those things have a really positive influence on my mindset."

'Sunshine' was Alex Carr's first single

Carr's debut single, "Sunshine" is about the grind and hustle it took him to want to make music again. He released "Sunshine" on SoundCloud and it was met with positive feedback from friends, who encouraged him to make more songs.

"It kind of had a snowball effect," he said.

Carr recorded seven additional songs including “Mindset," about his insight into what inspired his music, the struggles he had as an adolescent and this inspiration from his family.

“I had a hard time fitting in and had a hard time really finding a social circle," he said.

His mother, Michelle Carr, owned a photography studio in downtown New Bedford. “She showed me the culture that's out there," Carr said.

He also said she inspired him by how she was a self-taught business woman running a photography business while raising three kids. “She showed me that If you put the time and effort in, and put your nose to the grindstone and learn something, you can really create some real fruition out of whatever that is," Carr said.

Other songs include, "Year of the Ox" featuring the New Bedford artist Libsey, who Carr grew up with in the music scene. The song is about reflecting on everything that has happened over the past year and how it has impacted growth for both of them.

"I spent a lot of my time in my early youth, following other people on what they did, and copying other people's styles," he said. "I just found that that's not really self serving, and it just kind of ends up making you lose yourself in the process.

"If there's any kind of like aspiration or dream, whatever that growth may be, I would say, don't wait on it. And don't wait for somebody to hand it to you. Because it's not going to happen."

Releasing the music video in New Bedford

This year, Carr made his first music video with the song "Rick Ross Grunt," which he said he enjoyed playing and singing so he knew it was the perfect piece to use as his debut music video.

Carr worked with a California-based production company to shoot the video in October. He had two friends from New Bedford join him for the weekend to help out, too. The piece was directed by Sean Muniz.

The video was filmed at Carr's house, on the back of a friend's Chevy Trail Boss, in a smoke shop and at a pool.

Another person that inspired Carr's work was the 3rd Eye's program director, Peter Lonelle Walker. He said returning to New Bedford, and working with Walker to debut the music video, was the perfect decision.

The release will be at 6 p.m on Dec. 26 at the Communal Space at 246 Union St. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds will go toward Third EyE. “I hope they have as much fun listening as I did making it.”

Looking ahead to 2022, Carr said he hopes to record an album. He said he's also interested in recording a music video in the New Bedford area by early 2023.

"Definitely would love to have some of that in my music for sure," he said.

