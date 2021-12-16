What's the Buzz: Take in a cirque show or ride a trolley ride with Santa

Oh come all ye adventurous and head out for some festive holiday events. With Christmas being less than two weeks away the events are piling up like presents under the tree. If you feel like venturing out, I’ll be highlighting attractions, activities, and festivals right here, every week. From local music and shows to options for those of you who don’t mind traveling a bit, there’s something for everyone. Be sure to check all activities, as cancellations can occur. The events listed are for Dec. 16 - 25.

Nightly

Magical Lights of Winter. Take a drive through the National Trail Raceway to see more than one million Christmas lights. This holiday display is set to run from 5:30 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 9. The cost of admission is $20 per carload and online reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased at www.magicallightsofwinter.com. National Trail Raceway, 2650 National Road SW, Hebron.

Friday

Jingle Jam Live. If you feel like rocking out a little bit for the holidays, head to Secrest Auditorium. Phil Vassar will be performing along with renowned group Sister Hazel. The concert is scheduled to run from 8 to 10:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets begin at $29 and can be purchased at www.secrestauditorium.com. Secrest Auditorium, 334 Shinnick St., Zanesville.

Saturday

A Magical Cirque Christmas. Grab the family and experience a holiday event like no other. Enjoy your favorite holiday music as cirque performers dazzle guests with their seasonal show. Acclaimed magician Lucy Darling joins the cast as the master of ceremonies. Darling was named 2019 Stage Magician of the Year by the Academy of Magical Arts Magic Castle in Los Angeles. Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased at www.capitoltheatrewheeling.com. For more information call 304-233-4470. Capitol Theatre, 1015 Main St., Wheeling.

Dec. 23

Santa's Trolley Express. Caldwell keeps bringing the Christmas. Guests can hop on the Christmas trolley for a night filled with cocoa, cookies and fun. Wear your pajamas and take the trolley ride around Caldwell, checking out the lights and decorations. Rumor has it a special North Pole visitor will be hopping on at one of the stops to read "The Trolley Express." Tickets are $10 and spots can be reserved by texting 740-509-0679. The event is scheduled to run from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Caldwell High School, 516 Fairground St., Caldwell.

As highlighted in last week’s column:

Tonight. Ethan Timm. The acoustic guitarist and singer will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. at Georgetown Vineyards. For more information, call 740-435-3222. Georgetown Vineyards, 62920 Georgetown Road, Cambridge.

Friday. Adam Calvert. Once again bringing his show to Zanesville as he performs at 7 p.m. at The Barn. For more information call 740-455-2276. The Barn, 1947 Linden Avenue, Zanesville.

Saturday. North Pole Outpost. Every Saturday until Christmas families can visit the pro shop for cookie decorating and holiday crafts for the kids. The cost is $5 per child; lodge and cabin guests are free. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information call 740-435-9000. Salt Fork Lodge and Conference Center, 14755 Cadiz Road, Cambridge.

Interested in having your event listed or know about something you’d like us to share? Email us at whatsthebuzzdailyjeff@gmail.com at least two weeks in advance of the event.