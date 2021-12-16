ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Arkansas Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dOLzXrp00 With the threat of the Omicron variant looming, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 202,246,698 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 61.8% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Arkansas, 50.5% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in Arkansas appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of Dec. 13, Arkansas has received about 4,957,200 vaccinations and administered about 74.2% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 536,368 confirmed cases of the virus in Arkansas as of Dec. 13 -- or 17,797 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 15,092 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Vermont 75.1% 470,557 8,021
2 Rhode Island 75.1% 793,871 18,934
3 Maine 74.5% 996,613 9,636
4 Connecticut 73.5% 2,625,488 12,208
5 Massachusetts 73.2% 5,052,746 13,966
6 West Virginia 70.4% 1,272,000 16,854
7 New York 70.2% 13,710,974 14,435
8 Maryland 69.3% 4,188,071 9,808
9 New Jersey 69.1% 6,155,943 14,475
10 Washington D.C. 68.3% 467,317 10,001
11 Washington 67.2% 5,067,044 10,469
12 Virginia 66.9% 5,701,592 11,671
13 Oregon 65.9% 2,763,167 9,530
14 New Hampshire 65.8% 892,910 12,760
15 Colorado 65.7% 3,742,501 14,955
16 New Mexico 65.2% 1,365,278 15,669
17 California 64.8% 25,636,045 12,952
18 Minnesota 64.7% 3,628,822 16,970
19 Delaware 63.2% 611,560 16,398
20 Florida 63.0% 13,420,759 17,421
21 Illinois 62.9% 8,019,721 14,734
22 Hawaii 62.2% 883,101 6,031
23 Wisconsin 61.1% 3,551,568 17,499
24 Pennsylvania 60.2% 7,713,075 14,107
25 Nebraska 58.8% 1,135,024 16,635
26 Utah 57.9% 1,830,507 19,277
27 Iowa 57.9% 1,826,618 17,293
28 Arizona 56.8% 4,075,388 18,200
29 Texas 56.5% 16,223,403 15,117
30 Nevada 56.4% 1,711,238 15,733
31 North Carolina 56.1% 5,822,505 15,049
32 South Dakota 56.0% 494,412 19,360
33 Kansas 56.0% 1,629,700 16,563
34 Michigan 55.8% 5,579,829 15,618
35 Alaska 55.1% 406,483 20,006
36 Ohio 54.4% 6,357,434 15,065
37 Kentucky 53.4% 2,385,060 18,086
38 Montana 53.2% 565,258 18,219
39 South Carolina 53.0% 2,693,436 18,246
40 Oklahoma 52.8% 2,080,610 17,215
41 Missouri 52.3% 3,203,679 15,241
42 Indiana 51.8% 3,463,145 17,120
43 North Dakota 51.7% 392,749 21,919
44 Tennessee 50.7% 3,435,645 19,709
45 Arkansas 50.5% 1,521,386 17,797
46 Georgia 50.4% 5,303,027 15,940
47 Louisiana 49.5% 2,304,922 16,639
48 Mississippi 47.4% 1,414,997 17,367
49 Alabama 47.1% 2,299,840 17,415
50 Idaho 46.6% 818,177 17,737
51 Wyoming 46.5% 268,645 19,513

beckershospitalreview.com

Appeals court refuses to reinstate CMS vaccine rule

A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court's order that temporarily blocks CMS from enforcing its vaccination mandate for healthcare workers. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals on Dec. 13 denied the Biden administration's request to lift a district court's injunction that blocked the mandate, which requires COVID-19 vaccination for eligible staff at healthcare facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs. The order comes after U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp in the Eastern District of Missouri granted 10 states' request for a preliminary injunction on Nov. 29.
CONGRESS & COURTS
247wallst.com

States With the Most Cases of COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in much of the United States. Since the first known case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of 48,982,600 reported cases of COVID-19 nationwide — or 14,972 per 100,000 people. Of course, infections are not evenly spread across the country, and some states have far higher infections rates per capita than others. The number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people ranges from as low as 6,013 to as high as 21,758, depending on the state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Omicron variant found in at least 15 U.S. states -CDC chief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been found in about 15 U.S. states so far, but the Delta variant remains the majority of COVID-19 cases nationwide, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday. "We know we have several dozen cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Most COVID-19 Deaths in America

Ironically, the nation that is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths. The U.S. recorded just over 50.2 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 798,000, are 15% of the world’s total. Contributing considerably to these counts […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
