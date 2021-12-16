ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Thank you! Donations to Neediest Families Fund nears $30K. There's still time to donate.

By Linda Roy, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37xzxe_0dOLzWz600

Now in its 100th year, The Standard-Times and The Salvation Army have made holidays a happier time for families who need a little help in Greater New Bedford through its Neediest Families Fund.

In a difficult 2021 for many, a heartfelt thank-you goes out to all who have given.

  • For Theresa Barao and her parents Jerry and Mea Barao: from Elizabeth Saulnier, $100.
  • For Catarina and Gil de Paiva: from Lina Joly, $250.
  • For Tiberio do Couto: from Lina Joly, $250.
  • In Memory of Tooley/Davis/Tricase Families: from James Tooley, $50.
  • For Dee, Reggie, Arnold and Gert: from Kim Perry, $100.
  • For husband Jack Baptista: from Lois Baptista, $500.
  • For Friend, Carol: from Sandra Perrone, $50.
  • For Shirley Charbonneau: from Raymond and Gale Charbonneau, $50.
  • For Barbara and Ted Lorentzen: from Anne Smith, $50.
  • For Ray Leon Victor: from Roy Victor, $50.
  • For Kenneth Bock: from Janice Bock, $50.
  • For Armond and Anne Coelho: from Janice Bock, $50.
  • For Grandparents Arsenia and Justiano Andrade: from David Andrade, $50.
  • For Grandparents Elvira and John F. Monteiro: from David Andrade, $50.
  • For Parents Angelina and Edmund L. Andrade: from David Andrade, $100.
  • For James E: from Anonymous donor, $500.
  • For James and Anna Connelly, Maggie and Danny Sullivan, Maureen Moriarty: from Anonymous donor, $1,000.
  • For Joanne Duchesneau: from Mary Ahlander, $25.
  • For Franklyn H. and Helen M. Weeks: from Carl and Clara Boutilier, $150.
  • For Kerin and Tom Brooks: from Thomas and Eleanor Brooks, $100.
  • For Roger Davignon - the best husband ever! Diane Davignon, $25.
  • For Steve and Pearl- the best mom and dad ever! Roger and Diane Davignon, $25.
  • For husband Antone Medeiros Jr., and Steven N. Davis: from Mary Lou Davis, $50.
  • For her Father - Roger O. Denault, Mother - Mariel J. Denault, and Brother - David J. Denault: from Suzanne Denault, $100.
  • For Delores Burton: from Patricia Burton, $50.
  • For Caleb, Gavin, Ryan, William, Laina, Lilah, Sam, Tyler and Sam: from Pod Alyssa Marjorie Dubin, John and Jennifer Gady, $450.
  • For Ralph J. Hathaway: from Audrey and Laurie Hathaway, $50.
  • For Frances Valois, Lucille Guay and Robert Chapdelaine: from Denise Valois, $150.

Other donations:

  • Patricia Burke, $100.
  • Edward Herlihy, $100.
  • Anonymous donor, $30.
  • James McCracken, $50.
  • Anonymous donor, $100.
  • Anonymous donor, $50.
  • Grace Wyss, $100.
  • Anonymous donor, $200.
  • John Vasconcellos, $200.
  • Tua Thomas, $18,029.
  • Anonymous donor, $100.
  • Kathi Chase, $50.
  • Carol Marini, $50.
  • Katy Mancuso, $100.
  • Melinda and Michael Ailes, $50.
  • Jay Whalen, $500.
  • Anonymous donor, $50.
  • Anonymous donor, $1,500.
  • Demarest Macdonald, $250.
  • David Andrade, $100.
  • Gerald and Barbara Baker, $250.
  • Dorothy and David Brigham, $200.
  • Anonymous donor, $50.
  • Lisa Cloutier, Leon H. Cudworth Sr. and Leon H. Jr, $100.
  • Douglas Despres, $250.
  • Sheila and Howard Galitsky, $25.
  • Christine Parks, $250.

There's still time to give.

Donate online at Neediest Families Fund

Donate by mail: Make check payable to Neediest Families Fund

The Neediest Families Fund

The Standard-Times

25 Elm Street

New Bedford, MA 02740

or

The Neediest Families Fund

SouthCoast Community Foundation

128 Union St., Suite 403

New Bedford, MA 02740

As in years past, a list of donations will be published in the Standard-Times. Anyone making a donation online or mailing in a donation can do so in memory or honor of another.

NOTE: List will be updated periodically as donations are received and calculated. If you do not see your donation yet, it might be in the next update.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
New Bedford, MA
Society
CBS News

Military begins discharging troops who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

All of the U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service. On Thursday, the Marine Corps said it has discharged 103...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
Person
Patricia Burke
Person
Ryan
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

184
Followers
121
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy