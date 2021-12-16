ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South opens Winter session registration in Taunton

By The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RF1Tn_0dOLzHzR00

TAUNTON — Registration for Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South Taunton Clubhouse’s Winter programming session is open.

The session will run for eight weeks, from Jan. 3 through Feb. 18, BGCMS announced in a press release. The Winter session will include new and returning pre-teen enrichment offerings, floor hockey for preschoolers, and group and private swim lessons for members.

Specialty enrichment programs are offered in addition to the clubs’ daily after school enrichment programs, which run Monday to Friday, from school dismissal to 6:30 p.m. for ages 5-12, and until 8 p.m. for ages 13-18.

For youth ages 3-4, BGCMS is offering a special early ed “Artventures” program on Monday nights that is designed to help children express their creativity through activities and lessons including shapes, colors, patterns, and textures.

“STEM Kids,” for ages 6-10, will be held on Tuesdays and presents children with the opportunity to participate in hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math activities as well as learn about careers in STEM, people in STEM, and how they can be one of them.

All pre-teen and early ed programs have a cost range of $15 to $55 for the entire session. Participants must register as BGCMS Club members and pay a one-time $35 annual membership fee.

For athletics, the Taunton Clubhouse will be offering “Mini Pucks” — a floor hockey program designed to teach children ages 3-5 the fundamentals of the game of floor hockey and of team sports in general.

Winter programming also includes the return of the youth floor hockey league.

Swim lessons continue at BGCMS, as well as the Tiger Sharks Swim Team for Taunton’s more experienced and competitive swimmers. One-on-one private lessons are also available for members, all of which take place in the Taunton Clubhouse’s 25-yard indoor heated pool.

For more information on specialty enrichment programs or before and after school programs at the Taunton Clubhouse, visit bgcmetrosouth.org.

