Mashpee Wampanoag haven't given up on building a casino in Taunton — Here's the latest

TAUNTON — The First Light Resort & Casino is still just a P.O. Box and a stalled construction site.

But the Mashpee Wampanoag haven't given up on building a casino at Routes 24 and 140, according to city officials who recently met with the tribe and its multinational development partner.

The city's chief lawyer, David Gay, said in a Friday letter that he's had several conversations with the tribe's lawyer, Rebekah Salguero. The tribe still wants to resume construction, and is still partnering with Genting on the long-delayed project. Gay said that he and the mayor's chief of staff, Ed Correira, met with officials from both the tribe and Genting, and received assurances that they are still working together on the development.

The Mashpee Wampanoags have long planned to build a $1 billion resort casino in East Taunton. The complex was to have three hotels, two restaurants and 3,000 slot machines. The tribe estimated the resort would provide 2,600 full- and part-time jobs.

The vision of a grand casino run by the People of the First Light could still come to pass. However, plans were delayed by a 2016 lawsuit about whether the tribe holds the land "in trust" and could therefore build a casino there. A U.S. District Court judge ruled against the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe and sent the case back to the Department of the Interior.

Last year:Recently revived Mattakeeset Tribe now claims rights to Taunton casino land

The tribe was thrust into national news last year when the Trump administration tried to "disestablish" the tribe's reservation. But a federal judge ruled in favor of the tribe in February, and the Biden administration announced it would not appeal that ruling. That opens the door, at least in theory, to a Mashpee Wampanoag casino.

A federal judge gave the Biden administration's Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, a Dec. 31 deadline to provide an update on the status of the tribe's reservation land, according to WCAI.

"This matter has taken some time to proceed but it is moving forward and I am hopeful that the Secretary will make a decision shortly that will facilitate the next steps in the construction of the project," Gay wrote in his letter on Friday.

The Mashpee Wampanoag tribe is sovereign over 170 acres in Taunton. The parcels are spread throughout the city. The tribe has about 2,600 enrolled citizens, according to its website.

PILOT agreement

Amid continued uncertainty over plans by the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe to build a casino in East Taunton, one thing's for sure: The tribe paid $530,721 this summer to settle a debt over services provided by the city. And it still owes Taunton money.

The money is part of a "Payment in Lieu of Taxes" (PILOT) agreement. That's a bureaucratic phrase meaning money paid for services like roads and public works by entities, like the tribe, that are not subject to taxes. Colleges and churches often make the same arrangement with cities. The city and tribe reached a deal in 2012 to set up annual PILOT payments from the tribe to the city.

The payment made this summer covers a payment due in November 2019, according to a July letter from Gay. A similar amount is due for November 2020. The settlement avoids a potential lawsuit by the city against the tribe.

The tribe did not respond to requests for comment on the PILOT payment.

Meanwhile, the PILOT agreement between the tribe and the city has remained in effect. For instance, the tribe paid the city $515,260 in 2016.

Gay's July letter said that the decision to resolve the impasse without going to court has worked out well for the city.

"Our patience in working with the members of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe proved fruitful," Gay wrote in July, "as we have received one full payment without incurring any further expenses and are on the road to having the payments current during this calendar year."

In Friday's letter, Gay said he's hopeful the tribe will make another payment soon, but that he does not have that in writing from the Wampanoag.

City Council briefly discussed the outstanding payments on Tuesday.

"What is discussed, what is negotiated and what is decided on should be followed through," said City Councilor Jeff Postell.

Third state-licensed casino remains in limbo

A potential First Light casino isn't the only way southeastern Massachusetts could see a new casino. The state's Gaming Commission has the power to grant a license for a casino in what they call "Region C," which consists of Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket counties. But that possibility is on hold after state lawmakers put the brakes on further investigation in January. And there's pressure just over the border as Rhode Island's Twin River Casino continues to draw in gamblers from Massachusetts.

The state has awarded two casino licenses: Encore Boston Harbor in Everett and MGM Springfield, both of which are open.